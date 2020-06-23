NACTOY Releases Vehicle Eligibility List for 2021 Awards
Jurors to evaluate 36-plus new models for North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards
DETROIT, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards today announced a list of 36 models eligible for the 2021 awards that reveals an automotive industry that is poised to launch an unusually high number of vehicles over the second half of the year.
Many automakers have delayed product launches due to COVID-19-caused vehicle development and production delays, making it likely that the total number of eligible vehicles will grow as the year unfolds.
As of today, automakers are planning to announce 10 new cars, three trucks and no fewer than 23 utilities due in dealerships by the end of this year. All of these vehicles will be eligible for one of three awards – North American Car of the Year, North American Utility Vehicle of the Year and North American Truck of the Year. Of these 36 vehicles announced today, 10 are from domestic automakers, nine are European and 17 are Asian.
"Product introductions have slowed for a while, but that will change during the second half of the year as automakers release a large number of important new cars, SUVs and trucks," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. "Our jurors will be very busy over the coming months as they work to drive and evaluate all of these new models."
Chosen by a panel of 50 respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada – rather than a single publication or media outlet – the NACTOY awards are unique and among the most prestigious in the industry.
Jurors will conduct a preliminary vote to narrow the list to up to 12 models in each category in September, then will conduct additional driving evaluations through the rest of the year, including during an October comparison drive in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Semi-Finalists in each category will be announced at the LA Auto Show in November, Finalists in December (later than usual due to the many late-year launches) and category winners in Detroit in January.
To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships before the end of the year.
Here is the full 2021 NACTOY eligibility list:
Car of the Year
|
2021
|
Acura
|
TLX
|
2021
|
BMW
|
330e and 330e xDrive
|
2021
|
BMW
|
430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive
|
2021
|
BMW
|
545e xDrive
|
2021
|
Genesis
|
G80
|
2021
|
Hyundai
|
Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV)
|
2021
|
Lexus
|
IS
|
2021
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet
|
2021
|
MINI
|
Cooper SE
|
2020
|
Nissan
|
Sentra
Utility of the Year
|
2021
|
BMW
|
X2 xDrive25e
|
2021
|
BMW
|
X3 xDrive30e and xDrive45e
|
2021
|
Buick
|
Encore GX
|
2021
|
Cadillac
|
Escalade
|
2021
|
Chevrolet
|
Trailblazer
|
2021
|
Chevrolet
|
Tahoe/Suburban
|
2021
|
Ford
|
Mustang Mach E
|
2021
|
Genesis
|
GV80
|
2021
|
GMC
|
Yukon/Yukon XL
|
2020
|
Honda
|
CR-V Hybrid
|
2021
|
Hyundai
|
Santa Fe
|
2021
|
Hyundai
|
Venue
|
2021
|
Kia
|
Seltos
|
2020
|
Land Rover
|
Defender 90 and 110
|
2020
|
Lincoln
|
Corsair Grand Touring
|
2020
|
Mazda
|
CX-30
|
2021
|
Nissan
|
Rogue
|
2021
|
Toyota
|
Venza
|
2021
|
Toyota
|
Sienna
|
2021
|
Toyota
|
RAV4 Prime
|
2020
|
Toyota
|
Highlander
|
2020
|
Volkswagen
|
Atlas Cross Sport
|
2021
|
Volvo
|
XC40 P8 Recharge
Truck of the Year
|
2020
|
Ford
|
Super Duty
|
2021
|
Ford
|
F-150
|
2020
|
Jeep
|
Gladiator Mojave
