NACTOY Reveals Semifinalists for 2020 Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year Awards is pleased to reveal this year's list of semifinalists that will be vying for the 2020 awards.

A jury of 50 respected jurors from print, online, radio and broadcast media across the U.S. and Canada have voted and narrowed down this year's list of eligible vehicles to 12 cars, 12 utilities and five trucks.

The next step in the awards process is an annual comparison drive that will take place from Oct. 8 to 10 in Ann Arbor. Jurors will gather for a three-day-long event where they will have another chance to evaluate the semifinalists while driving some of Michigan's finest roads.

Next, jurors will select three finalists from each category and the identity of those models will be announced at the LA Auto Show on Nov. 20 at 8:15 a.m. PT in the Tech Pavilion. Winners will be announced in early 2020.

2020 North American Car of the Year Semifinalists:

BMW 3 Series

Cadillac CT5

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul

Mazda3

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Polestar 1

Porsche 911

Subaru Legacy

Toyota Supra

Volkswagen Arteon

2020 North American Utility of the Year Semifinalists:

Audi E-Tron

Cadillac XT6

Chevrolet Blazer

Ford Explorer

Ford Escape

Honda Passport

Kia Telluride

Hyundai Palisade

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Corsair

Subaru Outback

Volvo V60 Cross Country

2020 North American Truck of the Year Semifinalists:

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty

Ford Ranger

GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty

NOTE: Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history, visit: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR

The NACTOY awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because — instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station — they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada.

SOURCE North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY)

Related Links

http://northamericancaroftheyear.org

