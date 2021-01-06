NACTOY to Announce Winners During January 11 Virtual Event

DETROIT, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Award™ winners will be announced at 11 a.m. EST Monday, January 11 during a virtual event with representatives from winning automakers.

NACTOY officers have made the decision to hold the event virtually rather than at Detroit's TCF Center in light of ongoing COVID-19 concerns. There will be a media Q&A period with representatives from the winning automakers. The event will be held in partnership with the North American International Auto Show.

The nine Finalists for the highly anticipated North American Car of the Year™, North American Truck of the Year™ and North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™ were announced earlier this month after jurors voted to narrow the field of candidates from a very competitive 27 Semifinalists.

The Finalists include:

Car of the Year Truck of the Year Utility Vehicle of the Year





– Genesis G80 – Hyundai Elantra – Nissan Sentra – Ford F-150 – Jeep Gladiator Mojave

– Ram 1500 TRX – Ford Mustang Mach E – Genesis GV80 – Land Rover Defender

Now in their 28th year, the NACTOY awards are selected through a series of three separate votes by a diverse jury of automotive journalists from numerous outlets in the United States and Canada.

This event will be livestreamed on the NACTOY website, on the NAIAS website as well as on this direct livestream link: https://livestream.com/accounts/5297578/events/9459187/open_rtmp

