NACTOY Updates Vehicle Eligibility List for 2021 Awards
Eligibility list expanded by five models to 45 cars, utilities and trucks
Jul 20, 2020, 10:30 ET
DETROIT, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards has again updated its list of eligible vehicles for the 2021 awards as automakers have announced additional qualifying candidates.
The five additional vehicles are:
Car
- Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e
Utility
- Audi Q5 55 TFSI e
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Dodge Durango
- Kia Sorento
NACTOY is accepting entries later than usual to better accommodate this year's product launch delays and plans to announce a final list by the end of August.
"The more we learn about automakers' new product plans for this year, the more it becomes clear that competition for our 2021 awards will be as fierce as ever," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. "These latest additions include two plug-in hybrids from Audi, two additional entries from Fiat Chrysler and an all-new Kia Sorento."
NACTOY's 50 jurors will test and evaluate all eligible vehicles as they are made available through the rest of this year, including during an annual comparison drive that will be held Oct. 5-8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Semi-Finalists in each category will be announced in November at the LA Auto Show, finalists in December and category winners in Detroit in January 2021.
To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships before the end of the year.
The Previously Released List of 2021 NACTOY Candidates with Additions:
Car of the Year
Acura TLX
*Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e
BMW 330e and 330e xDrive
BMW 430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive
Cadillac CT4/CT4-V
Genesis G80
Hyundai Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV)
Kia K5
Lexus IS
Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet
MINI Cooper SE
Nissan Sentra
Polestar 2
Utility of the Year
*Audi Q5 55 TFSI e
BMW X3 xDrive30e
BMW X5 xDrive45e
Buick Encore GX
Cadillac Escalade
Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban
Chevrolet Trailblazer
*Chrysler Pacifica
*Dodge Durango
Ford Bronco Sport
Ford Mustang Mach E
Genesis GV80
GMC Yukon/Yukon XL
Honda CR-V Hybrid
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Venue
Kia Seltos
*Kia Sorento
Land Rover Defender 90 and 110
Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
Mazda CX-30
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Nissan Rogue
Toyota Highlander
Toyota RAV4 Prime
Toyota Sienna
Toyota Venza
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
Truck of the Year
Ford F-150
Ford Super Duty
Jeep Gladiator Mojave
*Added to list
Please note: Two models – the 2021 BMW 545e xDrive and the 2021 BMW X2 xDrive25e – have been removed from the original list released in June because they will not be sold in the U.S.
Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.
ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR
The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.
