NACTOY Updates Vehicle Eligibility List for 2021 Awards

DETROIT, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards has again updated its list of eligible vehicles for the 2021 awards as automakers have announced additional qualifying candidates.

The five additional vehicles are:

Car

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e

Utility

Audi Q5 55 TFSI e

Chrysler Pacifica

Dodge Durango

Kia Sorento

NACTOY is accepting entries later than usual to better accommodate this year's product launch delays and plans to announce a final list by the end of August.

"The more we learn about automakers' new product plans for this year, the more it becomes clear that competition for our 2021 awards will be as fierce as ever," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg. "These latest additions include two plug-in hybrids from Audi, two additional entries from Fiat Chrysler and an all-new Kia Sorento."

NACTOY's 50 jurors will test and evaluate all eligible vehicles as they are made available through the rest of this year, including during an annual comparison drive that will be held Oct. 5-8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Semi-Finalists in each category will be announced in November at the LA Auto Show, finalists in December and category winners in Detroit in January 2021.

To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships before the end of the year.

The Previously Released List of 2021 NACTOY Candidates with Additions:

Car of the Year

Acura TLX

*Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e

BMW 330e and 330e xDrive

BMW 430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive

Cadillac CT4/CT4-V

Genesis G80

Hyundai Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV)

Kia K5

Lexus IS

Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet

MINI Cooper SE

Nissan Sentra

Polestar 2

Utility of the Year

*Audi Q5 55 TFSI e

BMW X3 xDrive30e

BMW X5 xDrive45e

Buick Encore GX

Cadillac Escalade

Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban

Chevrolet Trailblazer

*Chrysler Pacifica

*Dodge Durango

Ford Bronco Sport

Ford Mustang Mach E

Genesis GV80

GMC Yukon/Yukon XL

Honda CR-V Hybrid

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Venue

Kia Seltos

*Kia Sorento

Land Rover Defender 90 and 110

Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Mazda CX-30

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Nissan Rogue

Toyota Highlander

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota Sienna

Toyota Venza

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge



Truck of the Year

Ford F-150

Ford Super Duty

Jeep Gladiator Mojave

*Added to list

Please note: Two models – the 2021 BMW 545e xDrive and the 2021 BMW X2 xDrive25e – have been removed from the original list released in June because they will not be sold in the U.S.

Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

SOURCE North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY)

Related Links

https://northamericancaroftheyear.org

