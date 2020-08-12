NADA Names Rapid Recon Experts to NADA '21 Best Practices Workshop

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Automobile Dealers Association has selected Rapid Recon to present the workshop, Advanced Reconditioning Best Practices, at the 2021 NADA Show, January 21-24 in New Orleans, the company announced today.

Rapid Recon reconditioning experts will approach their subject from years of hands-on reconditioning management and technology development experience. Workshop leaders are Anthony Martinez, director, Customer Performance, and Dennis McGinn, founder and chief executive officer, who will cover:

What is reconditioning software

How to create trackability

How to set up and manage accountability throughout your recon operation

How to continually reduce your time to line

How to leverage best practices to increase inventory turn

How to set up your systems to know where all your cars are all the time

McGinn founded Rapid Recon in 2010 after a long career in general management and C-level leadership for several dynamic companies, including Hewlett-Packard. There he helped develop continuous process improvement (CPI) processes for advanced manufacturing software for major automotive OEMs. CPI is a core key performance indicator within Rapid Recon's workflow technology.

Martinez joined Rapid Recon in 2017 as a performance manager and was named to his current responsibility in 2019. He formerly managed a large centralized recon center serving the reconditioning volume for three stores processing more than 1,200 vehicles a month. A U.S. Army combat veteran, Martinez is certified in both Lean and Six Sigma process and quality control disciplines. He continues to use these skills and practices to help auto dealers reduce their average days in reconditioning to under three days while reducing cost and increasing gross.

Rapid Recon is designed from the ground-up to help dealers know it, find, and sell it™ – a reconditioning rhythm that ensures a higher lead conversion rate through the sales and BDC departments. Founded in 2010, Rapid Recon has now managed over 13 million vehicles through its system, ensuring its customers that its data and recon team experts deliver benchmarking best practices for continual vehicle reconditioning improvement by design. www.rapidrecon.com

