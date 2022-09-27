NadaMoo! Launches New Bite-Sized Treats

Salted Caramel – Smooth caramel with a hint of salt paired with a creamy vanilla core

Smooth caramel with a hint of salt paired with a creamy vanilla core Mint – A refreshing mint flavor in every delicious chocolatey bite

A refreshing mint flavor in every delicious chocolatey bite Peanut Butter – A fan-favorite duo for a reason, rich peanut butter meets warm chocolate

A fan-favorite duo for a reason, rich peanut butter meets warm chocolate Mango – A sweet and bright pairing of mango and strawberry designed to delight your taste buds

A sweet and bright pairing of mango and strawberry designed to delight your taste buds Orange Creme – Reminiscent of your best childhood memory, these bites are a smooth blend of sweet orange with a creamy, vanilla core

"We've just made it even more convenient to enjoy NadaMoo!," said Daniel Nicholson, President and CEO of NadaMoo!. "We wanted to create a delicious option for a wider variety of occasions. Now, even if you're on the go, you can enjoy your favorite non-dairy dessert. NadaMoo! is for anytime, anywhere."

Non-GMO and Gluten-Free Certified, these Frozen Snack Bites from NadaMoo! are about to be your not-so-guilty pleasure. With between 50-70 calories per serving, or just 25-35 calories per bite, it is easy to see why these Snack Bites will become a go-to option amongst consumers.

In addition to the Bites, NadaMoo! offers over 12 different dairy-free ice cream flavors that everyone can enjoy. Even more, the brand is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet.

NadaMoo! Frozen Snack Bites have an SRP of $5.69 for a 6ct bag with 3 servings. They are coming to retailers in early 2023, and will also be available exclusively online at nadamoo.com in late 2022.

Championing the power of plants, NadaMoo! is the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably-sourced, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free dessert alternatives, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family. It has since redefined the market with 14 lower calorie, lower fat and lower sugar flavors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. For more information on NadaMoo!, visit nadamoo.com, @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.

