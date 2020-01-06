Nadex Launches Economic Event Contracts

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Derivatives Exchange™ (Nadex) is launching two new types of contracts, enabling members to turn economic forecasts into trades. The contracts will give Nadex Members the opportunity to speculate on both the nonfarm payroll and weekly jobless claims reports, in addition to the markets affected by them.

Travis McGhee, Chief Commercial Officer at Nadex, says, "The nonfarm payroll and weekly jobless claims reports are large releases that give important insights into the health of the US economy. These are significant numbers that directly affect US markets."

Trading Nonfarm Payroll and Weekly Jobless Claim Reports on Nadex

Once traders have joined Nadex, they have access to the full range of markets and binary option contracts on their desktop or mobile trading platform. Nonfarm payroll and weekly jobless claims strike prices are based on expert economic forecasts – traders can buy or sell contracts depending on their own predictions. Nadex Members can trade the new nonfarm payroll and weekly jobless claims contracts for free through January and February 2020.

"Nadex is a CFTC regulated derivatives exchange that exists to support its customers with innovative and risk protected trading opportunities in a strongly regulated environment. These new event contracts are just the first in a series of product launches we have in planning for 2020," says Ian Peacock, President of IG Group North America.

About Nadex

Nadex is the leading exchange in the US, offering binary option, call spread, and Touch Bracket™ contracts. Nadex provides secure and innovative ways to participate in the markets – it is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), with member funds held in segregated accounts in major US banks.

Based in Chicago, Nadex is the North American unit of IG Group (LON: IGG), a FTSE 250 global financial services firm with a market cap of $3 billion (as of Sept. 24, 2019).

Follow Nadex on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Nadex media contact: Adam McAden, Product and Platform Specialist, Adam.Mcaden@nadex.com, 414-841-4511

SOURCE Nadex

Related Links

https://www.nadex.com

