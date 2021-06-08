Nadula Hair 2021 Mid-Year Promotion

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nadula is an international human hair brand that hasn't changed its commitment as a beauty ambassador that brings luxurious, natural, and durable beauty to women across the world. Also, it is one of the best hair stores that use quadpay.

Being amongst the best suppliers of Remy and Virgin human hair wigs and weave hair bundles having closures, Nadula provides the finest quality hair weaves, human hair wigs, hair bundles having closures, as well as lace closures at the best prices. Nadula has got a lot of positive reviews from its new as well as regular customers.

Nadula's 2021 mid-of Year Promotion is coming between 7-13 June and the company is offering great discounts like:

$5 off for orders amount ≥$99 Code: MY5 $15 off for orders amount ≥$169 Code: MY15 $25 off for orders amount ≥$269 Code: MY25

At Nadula, you can also check our new arrivals on the New In page. You can choose Blonde or Brown Balayage Highlights Wigs from Nadula by considering the points like Lace Size, Cap Type, Hair Density, Hair Texture, Hair Color, and Hair Length.

A lot of people like Nadula due to its extensive wig selection having a different texture, length, and style including blonde wig, curly wigs, ombre wig, brown wig, half wigs, straight wig, etc. In addition, all their wigs are of the highest quality and easily manageable, which makes them perfect for all women having different preferences. Also, they offer tips as well as hair tutorials on different social media channels.

Customers may also choose other hot-selling products from the list given below:

About Nadula

Nadula is an international human hair brand that hasn't changed its commitment as a beauty ambassador that brings luxurious, natural, and durable beauty to women across the world. Being a leading Virgin hair websites, Nadula provides the best quality hair weaves, human hair wigs, hair bundles having closures as well as lace closures at the best prices. Nadula has got a lot of positive reviews from its new as well as regular customers.

Contact Details

8400 Edinger Ave H 203, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

PHONE: 17698011015 (wholesale only)

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.nadula.com

SOURCE nadula.com