NAEA Announces Special Topics Workshop in Las Vegas, NV

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) announced that it would host its first in-person event of the year, a special topics workshop, that will occur over the course of two days with 11 sessions for 12 CE and 4 NAEA CPE. NAEA's Special Topics Workshop will take place July 25-27, 2021, at the Cosmopolitan Hotel of Las Vegas.

The Special Topics Workshop will offer attendees what they love most about in-person events, providing opportunities to engage one-on-one with instructors, attendees and exhibitors. Events to connect include a reception, sponsored breakfasts and a happy hour beyond session interactions.

Topics of interest to enrolled agents that will be covered include:

Partnership Basis & Centralized Audit Regime

S Corp Basis

Estates for Beginners

Trust Basics

Form 4797 – Sale of Business Property

Tax updates on CARES Act, SECURE Act 2.0, American Rescue Plan, and more.

Those interested in attending the Special Topics Workshop may register by visiting https://sforce.co/2RIsHGD.

Virtual Summer Series June – August 2020

The National Association of Enrolled Agents also announced its 2021 Virtual Summer Series starting June 1 - August 25, 2021. This online learning experience will include content from NAEA's prestigious National Tax Practice Institute™ (NTPI®) which has been updated with new and improved content and will focus on IRS representation, collections, audits, exams, appeals and more in the months of June and July. The Summer Series will conclude with NAEA's second Tax Summer School through the month of August which will include hot tax topics, the latest IRS updates, and a host of timely content designed to support tax practitioners rise to the challenges presented in today's tax landscape. All series content will remain available on-demand for one year.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at both in-person and virtual events throughout 2021. NAEA's Special Topics Workshop will include an intimate expo hall and multiple sponsorship opportunities are available for additional education and networking sessions at the event. There are multiple sponsorship opportunities at the virtual Summer Series in the months of June, July, and August. Exhibitors and sponsors interested in sharing service information and product solutions are encouraged to download the virtual prospectus or the in-person prospectus. Contact Erin Mosher, Director of Education at [email protected] for more information.

To learn more about the Special Topics Workshop, visit www.naea.org/events/special-topics-workshop. To learn more about the Summer Series, visit www.naea.org/events/summer-series.

About the National Association of Enrolled Agents

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) has been powering enrolled agents, America's tax experts®, for nearly 50 years and is the only professional association dedicated to EAs. NAEA is a non-profit membership organization composed of enrolled agents licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department. NAEA provides the networking, educational opportunities, programs and services that enable enrolled agents and other tax professionals to excel beyond their peers. Enrolled agents are the only federally licensed tax practitioners who both specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. To find out more, visit www.naea.org and follow NAEA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

