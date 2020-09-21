Naftali Group Unveils First New Condominium Project On Madison Avenue In 20 Years

"The Benson represents an extraordinary opportunity to call one of New York City's most famous avenues home. Our vision was to create a building beyond compare. Reminiscent of the great historic apartment houses, each and every home is custom crafted where every detail is considered," said Miki Naftali, CEO and Chairman of Naftali Group. "Designed by a team of global visionaries, each who bring their unique style to the development, The Benson is a once in a lifetime opportunity to live in one-of-a-kind private homes."

The Benson is located at 1045 Madison Avenue and East 79th Street on Manhattan's famed Upper East Side. The Benson has been thoughtfully designed inside and out by AD100 designer, Peter Pennoyer Architects , best known for perfectly marrying both modern and classical architectural styles. The Benson's overall aesthetic draws its inspiration from the surrounding neighborhood and is reminiscent of the great historic apartment houses of the Upper East Side.

"The Benson fits seamlessly into its Madison Avenue neighborhood with grand Beaux-Arts mansions, prominent galleries and storied hotels like the Carlyle and the Mark nearby. Above the street level the building sets back, following the pattern of the great apartment houses of Rosario Candela," said Pennoyer, Founder and Principal. "The form of building, with its echelon of terraces set behind custom ironwork railings climbing to the freestanding tower, is shaped by the Art Deco-inspired chamfered corners carved in the same limestone that graces prominent jazz-age apartment houses on Park and Fifth Avenue. At night, the six-foot tall lanterns that mark the top of the Benson will add their soft glow to the skyline over Central Park."

The Benson's captivating facade features hand-carved, hand-laid Indiana Limestone, a tribute to the architectural legacy of the neighborhood. With distinctive mullioned windows and a series of gracious set-back terraces that are detailed with intricate ironwork, each have been meticulously designed to accentuate the scenic views of Central Park and Manhattan's famed skyline, as well as the historic Madison Avenue.

Arriving at The Benson is like entering a chic Parisian Maison. Commanding a stately streetside presence, sculpted Indiana limestone and detailed iron, double-set doors lead into the dramatic lobby. The divinely detailed façade embodies the Upper East Side.

Drawing inspiration from the exquisite exterior design, Italian designer and architect Achille Salvagni created a jewel-box lobby. Creating an alluring progression of spaces, an elegant wood and stone entry vestibule leads into a grandly detailed lobby with fluted walls and a backlit onyx fireplace. Making a spectacular first impression once inside The Benson, the entry was inspired by great string instruments like the violin.

Characterized by high quality craftsmanship, The Benson's interiors offers one-of-a-kind homes, with a balance between comfort, beauty, and modernity. The arrival experience begins the moment one steps onto the private elevator landing leading into the custom-crafted homes. Offering half-floor, full-floor and duplex residences, ranging from three-to-seven-bedrooms, several homes feature gracious private outdoor space. Three soaring penthouses, each with secluded terraces, crown the top of the building, while the stunning townhouse residence overlooks an enchanting garden.

Pennoyer has designed the Benson's bespoke kitchens in partnership with Christopher Peacock, the leading luxury, fitted British cabinetry creator. Custom-designed, hand-painted millwork cabinetry with solid walnut interiors and polished nickel pulls will be complemented by Pietra Cardosa slab countertops and backsplashes. The custom kitchen island features rounded corners, Calacatta Gold countertops, and millwork hand-painted in a midnight blue. The Pennoyer-designed backlit fluted glass hoods are the centerpiece of the natural, light-filled kitchens, and the Miele and Sub-Zero suite of appliances add both function and beauty to the spaces.

A unique feature of the residences is the signature fireplaces with custom mantles that are the focus of the expansive living rooms. Generous ceiling heights with custom crown moldings and oversized divided light windows allow for an abundance of natural light. The master bathrooms feature an oversized window, which is placed above the soaking tub, a natural centerpiece, allowing the hand-laid stone floor to be warmed by natural daylight. The master bathroom also boasts a custom marble vanity with polished nickel hardware, large rain shower, and radiant heated floors to complete the master suite.

Providing the ultimate lifestyle experience, The Benson features a sophisticated suite of amenities. The Benson's collection of club-like spaces include: a beautifully-landscaped rooftop lounge with scenic Central Park views and a fire pit; a private cinema; private spa with sauna and steam rooms; creative art studio for all ages; wood-paneled library with an adjoining landscaped garden; a half-basketball court and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The lobby at The Benson will be attended 24-hours a day with a doorman and concierge service. Additionally, a pet spa with washing station, bicycle storage, cold storage with room for fresh food and flower deliveries and private storage is available for purchase.

"Situated among the tree-lined streets in one of Manhattan's most established neighborhoods, The Benson offers buyers an exceptional chance to live on one of the most desirable thoroughfares in the world," said Compass Development Marketing Group's Alexa Lambert, the building's exclusive sales and marketing agent. "With so many amenities and so few apartments, this boutique development offers an unparalleled living experience. The Benson is nearby many things that make living in New York special: coveted green space at Central Park, amazing restaurants and hotels, shopping, and the special cultural institutions we all love."

The Benson is surrounded by the Upper East Side's picturesque streets and beautiful townhouse blocks with pristinely preserved architecture. For those seeking either a quiet respite from the bustling city streets or an active day outdoors, residents will be moments away from New York's iconic Central Park. Institutions such as The Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET), The Guggenheim and Frick Museum are also nearby, as well as Madison and Fifth Avenue shopping destinations.

With construction well underway and the first closings slated for the end of 2021, residences at The Benson start at $12.5 million. The Benson's Sales and Design Atelier is located at 817 Madison Avenue. For additional information or to schedule a private appointment, please contact Alexa Lambert and the Compass Development team at 212-482-1045 or visit, www.the-benson.com .

About Naftali Group

Naftali Group, a privately held global real estate development and investment firm based in New York City, has a prestigious track record, having led some of the most significant developments and landmark restorations. Founded and led by Miki Naftali, Naftali Group is highly specialized in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties in premier geographic areas with strong potential growth while maximizing the value of unique and irreplaceable assets. Naftali Group pursues strategic acquisitions and continuously grows its extensive portfolio of new development condominiums, income-producing, mixed-use properties and other assets. Through innovation and discipline, Naftali is recognized as a leading developer with a current and past portfolio comprised of more than 30 projects encompassing more than $9 billion in total value.

SOURCE Naftali Group