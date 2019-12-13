Nagarro Plays Host to a Great Art Night in Vienna

VIENNA, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nagarro, a global leader in software engineering and technology solutions, played host to some amazing contemporary art at its office in Vienna. The art night displayed the work of Marco Villard, who has been a celebrated pop artist for the past 20 years. Known as Vicennial, the pop art exhibition was organized by the Nagarro Art Forum - an initiative that began six years ago to empower budding artists, to bring an artistic touch in an otherwise mundane IT environment.

For the anniversary edition, Marco showcased some of his best works from the last two decades. Apart from reflecting on current topics, Marco's unique pop art drew inspiration from the classical baroque paintings.

Sharing his thoughts about the exhibition, Marco said that showcasing his work at Nagarro has been a great experience. "Nagarro lives, breathes, and successfully sells digitalization. You can feel this when talking to clients and employees, apart from the way the Nagarro Art Forum is supported through modern technology. As an artist, I not only feel valued through my art but also as a person," he said. "For me, this has been one of the best experiences I ever had, when opening an exhibition. The quality of the event and the guests is hard to beat. It's a true art forum in its best sense and as an artist, you not only benefit monetarily but also from the network building and by increasing your reputation. Great platform!"

Click here to know more about the exhibition and the gallery.

If one wishes to receive an invitation to Nagarro's next vernissage, please mail contact details at artforum.at@nagarro.com.

About Marco Villard

Marco started working as a cartoonist in the early 1990s for Business Central Europe (part of The Economist Group). He was the in-house cartoonist for a newspaper called European Voice, from its launch in 1995 until 2016. In addition to various newspapers and magazines (in Switzerland and Austria), Marco also worked as a cartoonist for a department of the European Commission and for its many conferences, usually drawing simultaneously with the designated speaker.

Click here to know more about Marco Villard and his Pop Art.

About Nagarro Art Forum

The Nagarro Art Forum was created in 2013. Every six months, the Nagarro Art Forum exhibits the work of young artists at its Vienna office. Through this forum, Nagarro empowers young and budding artists by providing them a platform to showcase their art, thereby also giving the business world an artistic edge. Learn more here.

About Nagarro

Nagarro drives technology-led business breakthroughs for industry leaders and challengers. When our clients want to move fast and make things, they turn to us. Today, we are more than 6,000 technology experts across 21 countries. Together, we form Nagarro, the global services division of Munich-based Allgeier SE.

SOURCE Nagarro