Nagase Specialty Materials NA LLC Created by Unifying Fitz Chem LLC and the NY Division of Nagase America

NEW YORK and ITASCA, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nagase America LLC announced plans to integrate their NY Division and Fitz Chem LLC into one, unified company. Starting on September 1, 2020, both entities will operate under the new name Nagase Specialty Materials NA LLC ("NSM").

Nagase America, a global chemicals trading firm, acquired specialty chemicals distributor Fitz Chem Corporation in 2017 to expand their footprint in the US specialty chemicals market and better serve customers within that sector. This integration will further strengthen Nagase's position in North America through demonstrated leadership in the provision of specialty materials and solutions, continued excellence in distribution, and a strengthened focus on business development.

Key integration details:

Starting on September 1, 2020 , both entities will operate under the new name Nagase Specialty Materials NA LLC ("NSM").

, both entities will operate under the new name Nagase Specialty Materials NA LLC ("NSM"). All operations will be headquartered in Itasca, IL ( United States ).

( ). Fitz Chem LLC will change its name and consolidate with Nagase America's New York division as of September 1 .

division as of . Takuya Tonomura (CEO) will lead the group's efforts, along with existing officers Mark Miller (President & COO) and Laura Mack (CFO).

(CEO) will lead the group's efforts, along with existing officers (President & COO) and (CFO). Sales, Business Development, Customer Service and Operations teams will integrate over the next three months. Until that integration is complete, each entity will continue to handle inquiries and orders individually.

Greater than the sum of its parts

Takuya Tonomura, CEO, anticipates a fruitful integration that expands on the strengths of both organizations.

"Joining these two established Nagase organizations represents an exciting combination of mission, talent and infrastructure that will result in greater efficiencies and technology access for our customers," explains Tonomura.

Mark Miller, President & COO, also looks forward to newly created opportunities.

"I'm excited to lead our NSM organization in North America, which provides a unique value proposition to its customers, suppliers and business partners as a hybrid," Miller said. This new business structure, Miller asserts, will offer "continued representation of the finest chemical and material suppliers combined with access to our complementary manufactured Nagase technologies in our markets, all within the context of NA geographic expansion."

Nagase America and Fitz Chem LLC are committed to a seamless transition into the unified NSM and continued supply of materials. Additional communication related to the specific points of contact will be forthcoming in early July. In the interim, if you have any questions or require more information about Nagase Specialty Materials NA LLC, please feel free to contact Mark Miller ([email protected]) or JP Masson ([email protected]) directly.

SOURCE Nagase America

Related Links

https://nagaseamerica.com

SOURCE Nagase America LLC; Fitz Chem LLC

Related Links

https://nagaseamerica.com

