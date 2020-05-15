NAHREP Announces 2020 Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originator Award Winners

GLENDORA, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®), in association with Radian, released its sixth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizing the top producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States. The report ranks individual originators based on both the number and dollar volume of transactions.

Among the nation's top mortgage originators was Justin Brown, noted as number 42 on the Top 250 list for achieving 198 closed mortgages during the 2019 calendar year.

"Congratulations to this amazing group of loan originators who continue to break ground in helping people achieve their dream of homeownership," said 2020 NAHREP President Sara Rodriguez. "A lot of new homeowners were created thanks to their hard work, passion and excellence!"

The Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report was compiled via a self-nomination process reflective of total mortgages closed during the 2019 calendar year, verified by NAHREP and nominee's respective companies. Membership in NAHREP is not a requirement. New American Funding led the way as the company with the most honorees, followed by loanDepot and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

The report features data points, snapshots and photos of the honorees who will be recognized at the 2020 NAHREP Sales Mastery, Real Estate and Wealth Conference at L'ATTITUDE in September. As part of the conference, NAHREP holds Elevate Sales Summit, a program specifically designed for real estate and sales professionals to grow their business through sales strategies, marketing tools and expertise, peer-to-peer mentorship and inspirational keynotes.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, a nonprofit 501(c) 6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has over 40,000 professional members and 100 local chapters nationwide.

Press Contact:

Katherine Wood

NAHREP

[email protected]

(619) 719-4814

Related Files

Justin Brown - #42.jpg

Justin Brown Top 250 Certificate.pdf

Related Images

nahrep.png

NAHREP

NAHREP LOGO

Related Links

NAHREP Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators

Nuhome Team of New American Funding

SOURCE NAHREP