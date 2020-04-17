NAI TALCOR Advisor John McNeill Named Top Producer For 3rd Year in a Row

"Our top producers represent outstanding performance within the organization," said Jay Olshonsky, President & CEO, NAI Global. "We are proud of John McNeill's success, and the dedication and commitment to service excellence he has shown. It underscores the power of NAI Global in building business, and showcases the deep local roots and professionalism of our professionals."

The award honors individuals who handle the highest volume of multi-market business within NAI. John McNeill will be recognized at the 2020 NAI Global Convention.

"It's such an incredible honor to be recognized by NAI Global as a leading commercial real estate expert. To reach this threshold for a third year in a row in a market of our size is an accomplishment that I could not have accomplished without the support of our team at NAI TALCOR," John McNeill said."

ABOUT NAI TALCOR

With 70 team members including 30 licensed commercial sales advisors, NAI TALCOR is the leader in the North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama markets. NAI TALCOR is a full service commercial real estate brokerage, property management, development and construction management firm. Providing commercial real estate services since 1990, NAI TALCOR has steadily grown by meeting client needs and partnering with others to promote mutual growth and prosperity in all aspects of commercial property ownership.

NAI TALCOR provides comprehensive brokerage, leasing, property management, receivership services, and facility/construction management to the North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama commercial real estate marketplace. Our collaborative services platform is an expansive, yet nimble, responsive structure which enables efficient, full services delivery of all elements of Commercial Real Estate Services to the region. NAI TALCOR is involved with the leasing, selling, and property management throughout North Florida, South Georgia and South Alabama. Our skilled professional specialize in office, retail, multi-family, special-purpose, medical, and other properties.

CONTACT: Kelly Coulson, [email protected], 850-224-2300

SOURCE NAI TALCOR

