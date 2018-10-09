NAIAS and Techstars Mobility Open Startup Applications for 2019 AutoMobili-D

"The automotive industry is rapidly changing, and startups across the globe are a driving force in that transformation," said Bill Golling, 2019 NAIAS Chairman. "The progress and innovations that stem from within AutoMobili-D's communities are inspiring and proves that AutoMobili-D has been a critical addition to the North American International Auto Show since its inception in 2017."

AutoMobili-D is comprised of six communities: connectedCAR, autonomousDRIVING, eMOBILITY, Universities&ASSOCIATIONS, mobilitySERVICES, and smartCITIES. Last year, nearly 200 different brands with 57 startups, in addition to global automakers, suppliers, universities and government organizations. A powerful A-list, including some of the best minds from top universities such as MIT and Carnegie Mellon, participated in AutoMobili-D symposiums and panel discussions. No other event in North America provides an international platform for this vast array of companies, organizations and thought leaders under one roof.

"The Motor City is transforming into the Mobility City, and AutoMobili-D is anchoring this transformation," said Ted Serbinski, Managing Director of Techstars Mobility. "Partnering with the North American International Auto Show to bring mobility startups from around the world to showcase their innovative technologies is a driver in Techstars Mobility's ongoing mission to connect the automotive mobility industry to startups. Through AutoMobili-D, we've done just that by facilizing connections and building partnerships at the show."

NAIAS and Techstars Mobility received feedback from startups across the globe stating they garnered significant customer leads and business development opportunities. A few statements from the founders of the startups:

"AutoMobili-D offers a more curated, intimate feel for startups than what CES has to offer. Also, more representation from the academic community, too." - Ro Gupta, CARMERA

"The opportunity to get our vehicle on the main floor was a game changer in terms of local brand recognition. The space downstairs was also much more trafficked this year than last which is a testament to the progress being made toward a powerfully engaging event." - Alisyn Malek , May Mobility

"AutoMobili-D is a great place to get attention and build relationships with OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, investors & other mobility founders." - James Bellefeuille , Vugo

"The amount of relevant contacts was just great. These leads were diverse and important, both on the customer side and investment. For active exhibitors AutoMobili-D is definitely one of the best opportunities and highly recommended to anyone in mobility/automotive." - Evgeny Klochikhin, Parkofon

"Exhibiting at NAIAS/AutoMobili-D gave CAI the platform to keep the 7M+ enthusiasts/investors who have classic cars and hot rods registered in the U.S. part of the ADAS/V2X conversation. Being able to validate our company and product direction with industry experts and peers, that we might otherwise have had difficulty reaching, was priceless." - Pam Induni , CMO, Classic Automotive Innovations

About AutoMobili-D

The inaugural launch of AutoMobili-D in 2017 featured more than 180 brands, ranging from automakers to suppliers, to tech startups as well as universities and government organizations. From John Krafcik debuting the fully autonomous Chrysler Pacifica, to Carlos Ghosn providing insights into Nissan's plans for a connected future, to Julia Steyn on Maven's outlook on urban mobility as a service, these great industry leaders and many others took the stage and delivered more than 40 hours of mobility-focused discussions and announcements. Nearly 110 speakers representing 100 different companies spoke on a variety of mobility-focused keynotes and panels. 2019 AutoMobili-D: January 14-17, 2019

About Techstars

Techstars helps entrepreneurs succeed. Through the Techstars Worldwide Entrepreneur Network, founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates four divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships, and the Techstars Venture Capital Fund. Techstars Mobility is a Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Program part of Techstars. Techstars Mobility is the first North American accelerator focused on the future of transportation and mobility. Headquartered in downtown Detroit but investing worldwide in startups, Techstars Mobility has invested in 44 mobility startups since June 2015. www.techstars.com

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 31st year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements. NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and then concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

For more information, visit naias.com.

2019 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery – Saturday, January 12

Press Preview – Monday-Tuesday, January 14-15

Industry Preview – Wednesday-Thursday, January 16-17

Charity Preview – Friday, January 18

Public Show – Saturday-Sunday, January 19-27

SOURCE North American International Auto Show

