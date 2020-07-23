NAIC Announces Special Committee on Race and Insurance

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Executive Committee announces the formation of a special committee focused on Race & Insurance. The special committee will be co-chaired by Ray Farmer, NAIC President and Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance, and David Altmaier, NAIC President-Elect and Commissioner of the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. Dean Cameron, NAIC Vice President and Director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, and Chlora Lindley-Myers, NAIC Secretary-Treasurer and Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance will serve as co-vice chairs for the committee.

"Within the NAIC, we're seeing unprecedented discussions between our members and stakeholders on race and its role in the design and pricing of insurance products as well as our collective need to improve diversity in the insurance sector particularly in senior leadership roles," said Farmer. "It is the duty of the insurance sector to address racial inequality while promoting diversity in the insurance sector. We welcome the public commitments of industry leaders to address these issues and I am excited by the strong and personal commitment of my fellow commissioners to take action on these important subjects. If not us, who? If not now, when?"

In addition to the formation of the committee, the NAIC will hold a special session on Race and Insurance during its Summer National Meeting. Information obtained from discussions and topics addressed during the session will support the committee with its near and long-term objectives.

"Our regulatory system and insurance in general is a reflection of the society it aims to protect, and while state insurance regulators have worked to eliminate overt discrimination and racism, we all have been increasingly aware that unconscious bias can be just as damaging to society," said NAIC CEO, Mike Consedine. "I applaud the commitment of our membership in their decision to embark on this important work."

The committee is charged with the following:

Conduct research and analyze the level of diversity and inclusion within the insurance sector.

Engage with a broad group of stakeholders on issues related to race, diversity, and inclusion in the insurance sector.

Determine whether current practices exist in the insurance sector that potentially disadvantage minorities.

Make recommendations to the Executive Committee and membership by year-end regarding steps: (a) both insurance regulators and the insurance industry can take to increase diversity and inclusion; (b) that should be taken to address practices that potentially disadvantage minorities; and (c) to ensure ongoing engagement of the NAIC on these issues through charges to existing committees, task forces and working groups.

About the NAIC

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.naic.org.

