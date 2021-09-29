NAIC Report Shows Total Premiums Across All Lines Grew 6% In 2020

News provided by

National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Sep 29, 2021, 14:08 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) today released the second volume of the 34th edition of the Insurance Department Resources Report (IDRR). The report includes premium volume by type and state and demonstrates a healthy state-based insurance market for 2020.

NAIC IDRR Vol. 2
NAIC IDRR Vol. 2

The first volume of the 2020 IDRR was released Sept. 8, 2021. This report includes information by state on the number of departmental staff and their functions, annual budgets, revenue flows, the number of insurers and insurance producers, and the number of consumer complaints and inquires.

Significant Findings in IDDR Volume Two Include:

Total premium collected nationally across all lines of business was $2.7 trillion representing an increase of 6% since 2019.

In terms of states with the most premium written in all lines of business, California is the leader, followed by New York, Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania who collectively represent 41% of all insurance premiums in the nation. 

Top 10 States in Terms of Premiums for 2020

  California: $371,617,922,345

  Ohio: $109,679,782,638

  New York: $244,568,766,683

  Illinois: $97,914,911,836

  Texas: $193,518,506,504

  New Jersey: $82,218,230,358

  Florida: $181,844,723,166

  Delaware: $79,397,976,000

  Pennsylvania: $122,624,542,146

  Michigan: $76,767,332,988

Premium Volume by Top Lines of Business for 2020

  Health Insurance   (43.9%)

  Life/Annuity           (30.2%)

  Property/Casualty (24.8%)

SOURCE National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Related Links

http://www.naic.org

Also from this source

NAIC Now Accepting Applicants for 2022 Consumer Representatives...

NAIC Launches Home Inventory App...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics