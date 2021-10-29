Naikela Botanicals Offers Optimal Health Through Adaptogenic Blends

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals is a popular tea powder brand that is well-known for its natural, hand-picked, Hawaiian-grown products. Naikela's teas aren't simply a great tasting beverage, either. One of their biggest benefits comes from their adaptogenic herbal ingredients.

Adaptogens have been growing in popularity in health and wellness circles for a while now — and with good reason. The powerful concept refers to the ability of natural, herbal elements to calm bodily stress.

Adaptogens work to regulate the areas of the body that respond to stress. They do so by improving and prolonging the " phase of resistance " stage of stress while mitigating the "phase of exhaustion" period that typically follows. In other words, they work:

As a source to fight against fatigue;

As a neuroprotective agent that protects nerve cells;

As an antidepressant stimulant.

Ingesting adaptogens can be a great way to fight stress and improve the performance of the body and mind. They're also an important element in Naikela Botanical's five herbal tea powders.

The Hawaiian brand operates in North Shore, Kauai, where it grows all of its 100% natural herbs using its own one-of-a-kind permaculture style. The herbs are carefully handpicked and artisanally dried before the company's co-founder and chief herbal mixologist, Aaron Moeller, combines them into the brand's five unique tea powders.

Many of these herbs have distinctly adaptogenic qualities. Tulsi (also known as Holy Basil) is a known stress reliever, anxiety reducer, and anti-depressant. Turmeric enhances brain function and also helps ease depression. Ashwagandha is another excellent anxiety and stress reducer.

Each of Naikela's tea powders draws from a long list of proven herbal ingredients to deliver a pleasant beverage filled with water-soluble nutrients and packed with adaptogenic potency. These are as easy on the stomach as they are effective for the mind and body. This enables the products to deliver a delicious, health-infused punch to anything from a steaming cup of tea to its iced equivalent, a smoothie, or even an herbal or coffee latte.

Regardless of the medium, when mixed with a liquid, Naikela Botanical tea powders are able to deliver a potent dose of adaptogenic glory that has no equal, even in the well-saturated health and wellness industry.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 131-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

