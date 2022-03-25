Naikela Botanical's "Wahine" Tea Powder Restores Women's Wellness

The Adaptogenic Tea Powder Blend Is Clean, Organic, and Targeted Toward Women's Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naikela Botanicals has been creating tea powders since 2011. These are extremely high quality, with every ingredient in the entire Naikela catalog coming from its picturesque farm located on the North Shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

While they are all full of adaptogenic nutrients, each of Naikela's blends is tailored toward a specific end goal. For instance, its "North Shore Punch" is meant to revitalize, hydrate, and boost energy levels. Its "Kauai Cleanse" powder is formulated to rejuvenate, regenerate, and restore physical well-being.

The company has also developed a unique tea powder, known as "Wahine." This powder is designed for women's wellness. In fact, the name itself comes from the Hawaiian word for woman. The tin proudly points out that the unique combination of ingredients within is "loaded with everything a woman needs." This comprehensive delivery of water-soluble nutrition comes from a one-of-a-kind blend of certified naturally grown ingredients. These include:

Cacao

Peppermint

Moringa

Tulsi

Turmeric

Shatavari

Ashwagandha

Chaste tree berry

Angelica

Polynesian spinach

Fo-ti

Stevia

Many of these are commonly found in tea powders. For instance, herbs like Ashwagandha and fo-ti have been rapidly gaining notoriety in the eyes of an increasingly health-conscious global consumer base.

In the case of the "Wahine" mix, in particular, there are multiple ingredients that are also included to deliver a potent dose of women-focused wellness. One of these is the chaste tree berry. Also known as vitex agnus-castus, this robust-tasting herb is well-known for its ability to aid in a women's menstrual cycle. It can also restore balance to hormonal levels, especially that of estrogen and progesterone.

Shatavari is another popular women's health herb. Also known by the more formal name of asparagus racemosus, Shatavari has a reputation in India as a women's health staple. It can aid in regulating a healthy reproductive system and, like the chaste tree berry, restores and maintains hormone balance.

Women's health is often an under-addressed area of life. It's rarely spoken of, and women are often left to manage their health concerns independently. While there are medical solutions slowly being developed to help address this lack of attention, nutritional supplements like Naikela's Wahine tea powder also serve an important role. These help support and enhance women's health by providing water-soluble nutritional value that can sustain their vitality over the long term.

About Naikela Botanicals: Naikela Botanicals is operated by Aaron Moeller. The herbal mixologist sustainably farms at Makanalani, a 131-acre agricultural property and nonprofit youth center on Kauai's North Shore. Learn more about both Naikela and Makanalani at naikela.com .

