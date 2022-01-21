Nail Care Products Market size to grow by USD 2.40 billion and Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4.10%|Technavio

Jan 21, 2022, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nail care products market is set to grow by USD 2.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4.10% between 2020 and 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Download FREE Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using nail care products market report will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The nail care products market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Nail polish
- Nail accessories and implements
- Nail strengthener
- Nail polish remover
- Other
The nail polish segment will significantly contribute to the market growth of nail care products during the forecast period. For a long time now nail polish vendors are being encouraged to launch new innovative products in the products category as it is becoming one of the most important makeup products worldwide. Moreover, manufacturers launch their different nail polish collections on a seasonal basis and vendors that offer trendy color nail polish shade are expected to register exponential sales compared with their counterparts.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
APAC has a high penetration of nail care products and the region will contribute 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for nail care products in APAC region. Primarily, the increasing trend of nail art and use of artificial nails and accessories in the region is one of the reasons significantly attracting vendors on a large scale in APAC region. In addition, majority of the population in the region comprises millennials, who quickly adapt to new trends in fashion. Therefore, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the nail care products market during the forecast period.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research and customization of report- https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40486
Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the nail care products market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group
The report also covers the following areas:
- Nail care products Market size
- Nail care products Market trends
- Nail care products Market industry analysis
The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of nail care products and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the nail care products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Nail Care Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist nail care products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nail care products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nail care products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nail care products market vendors
Related Reports on Include:
Personal Care Products Market in South Africa- The personal care products market in South Africa is segmented by product (skincare products, hair care products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online). Download FREE Sample Report
Sun Care Products Market- The sun care products market is segmented by products (sun protection products, after-sun products, and self-tanning products), distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Download FREE Sample Report
|
Nail Care Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.40 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.30
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Brazil, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Coty Inc., KISS Products Inc., LOreal SA, Light Elegance, Oriflame Group, Revlon Inc., ORLY International Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, and Unilever Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Nail polish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nail accessories and implements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nail strengthener - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nail polish remover - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Coty Inc.
- KISS Products Inc.
- LOreal SA
- Light Elegance
- Oriflame Group
- Revlon Inc.
- ORLY International Inc.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Download FREE Sample Report
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/nail-care-products-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article