NAIOP Houston Recognizes 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees

HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP Houston is pleased to announce two new members to the NAIOP Hall of Fame. The new inductees, Jim Foreman and Scott Wegmann, will be honored at a ceremony on May 25, 2021 at River Oaks Country Club.

"These remarkable men exemplify the leadership, work ethic, and dedication that is essential to the success of our industry," said Matt Damborsky, NAIOP Houston President. "It is an honor to welcome these highly esteemed and accomplished individuals into the NAIOP Hall of Fame."

The NAIOP 2021 Hall of Fame inductees were chosen for their production and excellence within the industry. They represent Houston's most iconic commercial real estate brokers.

Jim Foreman, Executive Director at Cushman & Wakefield, brings over 36 years of experience. Throughout his career with Cushman & Wakefield, Foreman has completed sales transactions with an aggregate value of more than $3.5 billion, including the largest investment sales transaction in Texas history. Foreman was chosen as NAIOP's Industrial Broker of the Year in 2003 and 2019, and was a finalist in 2012 and 2016, and the recipient of Houston Business Journal's Heavy Hitters award for multiple years.

Scott Wegmann, Vice Chairman, and Managing Principal at Cushman & Wakefield has over 39 years of experience. He has completed transactions in more than 75 US cities, Asia, Europe, Australia, Canada, and South America throughout his career, totaling more than 20 million square feet. Wegmann has received many accolades for his achievements, including being honored as NAIOP's Office Broker of the Year in 1997 and 2005, and the recipient of Houston Business Journal's Heavy Hitters award for multiple years.

About NAIOP Houston

