Nakasawa Resources is driving technological innovation to optimize oil production

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakasawa Resources, a leading upstream technology company for the development of global oil and gas production, has introduced its latest technological innovations: The Super Matroid Heater™ (SMH) and Super Matroid Cyclone™ (SMC). Both systems were designed to optimize oil production from existing wells, offering oil companies an opportunity to increase profitability while reducing the environmental impact of conventional technologies.

"At Nakasawa, we understand that efficiency and optimization are critical to meeting the global oil sector's needs – all the more so during these uncertain times," said Jose Wilfredo Molina, president and founder of Nakasawa Resources. "Since our beginnings, we have focused on achieving the highest quality standards and providing the best services and results through our advanced technologies, which focus on oil well efficiency and optimization."

The SMH and SMC solutions provide greater thermal efficiency, improving the quality of steam both at the surface and in the reservoir and thus increasing productivity for the injected wells. These systems also minimize environmental impact by optimizing recovery, thus reducing the volume of water used. In addition, they do not generate waste or effluents that could damage the local environment where steam injection operations are performed, and they reduce the concentration of greenhouse gasses.

Groundbreaking systems that promise greater recovery

The SMH is a complete system, dedicated to generating and injecting high quality steam into oil wells. Its advanced technology promotes oil production, reduces costs, and lowers operating time by offering a more sustainable and profitable process.

The SMC, on the other hand, is a solution designed for companies that already have conventional OTSGs but are still seeking ways to boost their productivity. The SMC system can adapt to any conventional OTSG while guaranteeing the same results offered by the SMH.

Both technologies encourage the production of more oil through a more environmentally sustainable process, generating the following benefits:

Steam with a quality at or above 95%.

12% less water consumption.

Increase in crude oil production starting at 15%.

Up to 25% savings in operational costs.

Nakasawa also offers its clients a high level of expertise in technical evaluations for high efficiency alternating steam injection for improved oil recovery through the SMH and SMC technology. In addition, the upstream technology company provides full project implementation services, always seeking to build technical partnerships that begin with project strategic design and continue throughout implementation, maintenance, and monitoring. Nakasawa's goal is to ensure each client achieves a successful enhanced oil recovery process, whether it be in new or mature heavy oil wells.

For additional information, visit nakasawaresources.com and supermatroidheater.com .

About Nakasawa Resources

Nakasawa Resources, founded in 2001, is a global leader in upstream oil and gas production technologies. Since its foundation, the company has been guided by one fundamental principle: Efficiency. Nakasawa is committed to generating profitable results through the design, development, and manufacture of innovative technologies, which has allowed it to successfully manage largescale projects from design to completion and maintenance.

