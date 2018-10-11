Naked Lime Marketing Now Participating in the General Motors Dealer Digital Solution Digital Advertising Program

KETTERING, Ohio, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Naked Lime has completed all requirements to participate in the Digital Advertising Program under the GM Dealer Digital Solution.

This allows Dealers the opportunity to leverage in-Market Retail (iMR) funds to reimburse themselves for the cost of their Digital Advertising services. Please refer to the iMR Dealer Program guidelines located at www.gmlam.com for further information.

Providers who are participating in the Digital Advertising Program provide advertising solutions that include:

Improved efficiency, coordinated spend and strategy across all tiers of advertising

Participation commitment for:

Streamlined packages each offering full service solutions for sales and fixed ops



A single, managed monthly fee with cap



Performance accountability



Day 1 Go-to-Market readiness



Strategic and tactical advertising coordination with brands and LMAs

Dashboard for visibility into performance

If you have any questions about the benefits of Digital Advertising Program, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Support Team at 855.NKD.LIME or via email at info@nakedlime.com for further details.

About Naked Lime Marketing

Naked Lime Marketing takes an all-in-one approach to delivering a full suite of marketing, advertising, and web services for automotive retailers. We offer strategies developed for the individual needs of dealers and focused on their long-term success. http://www.nakedlime.com | http://facebook.com/nkdlime | http://twitter.com/nkdlime

SOURCE Naked Lime Marketing

Related Links

http://www.nakedlime.com

