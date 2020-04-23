Nakedwines.com launches $5M support fund for winemakers disrupted by COVID-19
- Online wine retailer pledges to help winemakers affected by the closure of restaurants, tasting rooms and traditional retail stores
- Up to $5M will be made available to independent winemakers looking to sell their wines in nakedwines.com USA, UK and Australia
Apr 23, 2020, 09:22 ET
NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nakedwines.com, the largest direct-to-consumer (DtC) wine business in the US with over 500,000 Angel customers worldwide, today announces a $5M support fund for winemakers affected by COVID-19 disruption.
The fund, which is immediately available and will be deployed to purchase stock that was previously destined for channels such as restaurants, tasting rooms and traditional retail stores, is available to independent winemakers all over the world.
The temporary closure of bars and restaurants, as well as winery tasting rooms and events for the foreseeable future, is being keenly felt by winemakers everywhere.
To help this community of winemakers, nakedwines.com is making $5M immediately available to buy their wine, and give them access to its 500,000 Angel customers in the US, UK and Australia, and the chance of a permanent listing.
Winemakers wanting to avail of the fund must meet the following criteria:
- Be an independent wine producer or winemaker
- Need to display a proven track record of quality
- Show evidence of COVID business impact
- Have cleared any importer/agent exclusivity arrangements
Winemakers impacted by the crisis are encouraged to visit www.nakedwines.com/covidsupport to apply for support from the fund.
Group CEO, Nick Devlin, commented:
"I'm excited to announce the $5M Nakedwines.com COVID Support Fund. One of the many unfortunate fallouts of the current pandemic is that small winemakers reliant on traditional channels are going to suffer. We'd like to invite the most talented of them a way out of this; and to our customers, access to unique and delicious wines we haven't been able to get hold of before."
Eamon FitzGerald, Global Wine Director, added:
"I've already heard from countless winemakers about the struggles ahead - given our unique platform and passionate customer base, it feels right to launch this initiative to help the industry. I'd encourage all independent winemakers looking for either long-term relationships or one-off cash deals to apply. Nakedwines.com offers talented winemakers a direct route to market, so you can spend your time making your wines taste delicious, rather than worrying about selling them."
About Nakedwines.com
Nakedwines.com gives wine drinkers direct access to over 200 of the world's best independent winemakers making over 1,000 quality wines in 17 different countries.
We believe in connecting wine drinkers directly with independent winemakers. Why? Because it's better for everyone. Talented winemakers get the support and funding they need to make the best wine they've ever made. The wine drinkers who support them get access to those wines at discounted prices.
Our mission is to change the way the whole wine industry works, for the benefit of both wine drinkers and winemakers. We have a fast-growing army of 500,000 passionate wine drinkers in the US, UK and Australia, making us a leading player in the fast growing direct-to-consumer wine market.
