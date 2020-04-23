Nakedwines.com launches $5M support fund for winemakers disrupted by COVID-19

The temporary closure of bars and restaurants, as well as winery tasting rooms and events for the foreseeable future, is being keenly felt by winemakers everywhere.

To help this community of winemakers, nakedwines.com is making $5M immediately available to buy their wine, and give them access to its 500,000 Angel customers in the US, UK and Australia, and the chance of a permanent listing.

Winemakers wanting to avail of the fund must meet the following criteria:

Be an independent wine producer or winemaker

Need to display a proven track record of quality

Show evidence of COVID business impact

Have cleared any importer/agent exclusivity arrangements

Winemakers impacted by the crisis are encouraged to visit www.nakedwines.com/covidsupport to apply for support from the fund.

Group CEO, Nick Devlin, commented:

"I'm excited to announce the $5M Nakedwines.com COVID Support Fund. One of the many unfortunate fallouts of the current pandemic is that small winemakers reliant on traditional channels are going to suffer. We'd like to invite the most talented of them a way out of this; and to our customers, access to unique and delicious wines we haven't been able to get hold of before."

Eamon FitzGerald, Global Wine Director, added:

"I've already heard from countless winemakers about the struggles ahead - given our unique platform and passionate customer base, it feels right to launch this initiative to help the industry. I'd encourage all independent winemakers looking for either long-term relationships or one-off cash deals to apply. Nakedwines.com offers talented winemakers a direct route to market, so you can spend your time making your wines taste delicious, rather than worrying about selling them."

About Nakedwines.com

Nakedwines.com gives wine drinkers direct access to over 200 of the world's best independent winemakers making over 1,000 quality wines in 17 different countries.

We believe in connecting wine drinkers directly with independent winemakers. Why? Because it's better for everyone. Talented winemakers get the support and funding they need to make the best wine they've ever made. The wine drinkers who support them get access to those wines at discounted prices.

Our mission is to change the way the whole wine industry works, for the benefit of both wine drinkers and winemakers. We have a fast-growing army of 500,000 passionate wine drinkers in the US, UK and Australia, making us a leading player in the fast growing direct-to-consumer wine market.

