Nalashaa Healthcare IT Solutions: A US Healthcare Regulations Expert

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Nalashaa, we have about a decade of experience in conceptualizing and developing effective healthcare solutions for the US market. A blend of US healthcare awareness and technical expertise enables us to cater to the needs of patients, providers, and payers. Through cogent software development practices and rich experience with HIT development, our services encompass the needs of HIT Vendors.

Our Services are designed to:

Accelerate the evolution of healthcare systems (EHR, PMS, PHM, RCM, Lab info systems and more)

Solve interoperability challenges to facilitate seamless access to patient health information.

Enable digitization through cloud services, data analytics, RPA, mobile app development and application testing.

The Cures Act Final Rule – Introducing Radical Changes to US Healthcare

The Cures Act Final Rule, released in May 2020, unleashed the latest regulatory mandates from the ONC. It marks the starting point of a paradigm shift in US healthcare, by enabling patients to access their health information on demand. The Information Blocking and Interoperability & Patient Access rules, as an offshoot of the Cures Act lay down the framework for the ambitious mission. For HIT vendors, the final rule re-defines EHR certification requirement by making key revisions to the 2015 edition HIT Certification Criteria.

The technical implementation of the Cures Act calls for far-reaching changes to the current HIT framework hosted by care providers and payers. Mechanisms to capture patient consent, policy controls to authorize access and authenticate users who access patients' health information are among the biggest challenges staring providers and payers in the eye.

The technical requirements are accompanied by strict deadlines. They begin with May, 1 and July 1, 2021, for Provider and Payer API requirements and January 1 2022, for payer-to-payer exchange. For the 2015 Edition EHR functionality the deadlines range from January 1, 2021 to January 1, 2023 (for eHI export)

For about a decade, we have been observing and following the evolution of HIT systems into powerful conduits that can impact care outcomes.

We can help you:

Understand and implement the federal requirements in greater detail to achieve compliance

Traverse the radical changes in HIT development mandated by the Cures Act Final Rule.

Embrace healthcare digitization through custom mobile app development, data analytics, EHR enhancement and interoperability enablement.

Join hands with us to translate your HIT vision into reality!

