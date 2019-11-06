Nalgene Outdoor Launches New Bottle Customization Feature

Nalgene Outdoor's "Customizer" online store allows consumers to create their own personalized reusable water bottles that are unlike any other bottle in the world. Consumers can purchase a single bottle or enough for the whole family! These new custom Nalgene bottles make for a perfect gift, personal style statement or team swag. Cutting edge printing technology translates images as vivid as the original photo to the bottle; seamlessly upload a favorite family picture, travel snap or company logo. For even more customization, the site includes text, graphic and color options unique to Nalgene for users to position, play with and make their own on the bottle.

"The 'Customizer' shop allows Nalgene fans to make their constant companions a custom companion," says Elissa McGee, general manager, Nalgene Outdoor. "For 70 years we've been known for our iconic silhouette and our simple, durable, dishwasher safe bottles. We've always known how much people love to sticker-up their Nalgene bottles to personalize them. With the 'Customizer' site and new printing technology, it's the perfect marriage of what we know our fans want!"

Customizing a Nalgene reusable water bottle is a simple and user-friendly process:

Visit Nalgene.com and click on "Customizer"

Select the bottle and cap colors you want, all available in a wide variety of color combinations

Upload photo (or photos!)

Add text or stock graphics; select text colors, fonts and sizes and change graphic colors and their placement on a photo or another part of bottle

Hit "save" and name your bottle. Make any changes and then "add to cart" for final approval

Each bottle is $20 at checkout

at checkout In 10 to 14 days a nothing-else-like-it-in-the-world, bottle arrives

Product samples and high resolution photos of the new Customizer bottles are available to members of the media upon request. For more information, visit www.nalgene.com.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

