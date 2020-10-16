NALIP (National Association of Latino Independent Producers) Announces Latino Media Fest Awardees Today

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NALIP's Latino Media Fest brings together Latino filmmakers, industry reps, executives, and film aficionados for a 3-day event. The festival featured premieres, workshops, master classes, and star-studded awards ceremony to recognize substantial work in entertainment that inspires Latino creatives to continue moving their projects forward in front and behind the camera.

At a virtual event TODAY NALIP announced the Latino Media Fest Awardees:

Best Latinx TV Show – POSE (Steven Canals accepted the award)

– POSE (Steven Canals accepted the award) Best Latinx Film - Mucho Mucho Amor (accepted by Cristina Costantini , Kareem Tabsch, and Alex Fumero )

- Mucho Mucho Amor (accepted by , Kareem Tabsch, and ) Best Latinx Director - Flavio Alves (Director, The Garden Left Behind)

- (Director, The Garden Left Behind) Excellence in Entertainment Journalism - Claudia Puig (President, LAFCA)

Colombian filmmaker Sofia Camargo received the Jury Award for short "By The River." NALIP Latino Media Fest Jury Award is presented to one of the Latino Media Fest's official selection filmmakers after a selection process conducted by the panel of jurors.

The event was hosted by Comedian, actor, writer Al Madrigal. Awardees were selected by an internal committee of judges, as well over 20,000 member NALIP supporters voting via the NALIP newsletter.

"It's important to increase visibility for U.S. based Latinx creatives and amplify them across the globe: our awards show allows us to do just that," says Ben Lopez, Executive Director of NALIP. "When we celebrate the best and brightest in our community, we take leaps towards an industry that is more representative of the world we live in."

About:

NALIP's Latino Media Fest presented by Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo brings together Latino filmmakers, industry reps, executives, and film aficionados for a 3-day event. The festival will feature premieres, workshops, master classes, and star-studded awards ceremony to recognize substantial work in entertainment that inspires Latino creatives to continue moving their projects forward in front and behind the camera.

The Latino Media Fest is supported by Sony Pictures, WarnerMedia, Netflix, STARZ, Facebook, Univision, A+E Networks, The Walt Disney Company, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA), and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).

SOURCE NALIP