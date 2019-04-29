Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Results

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nam Tai Property Inc. ("Nam Tai" or the "Company") (NYSE Symbol: NTP) today announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

(In thousands of US dollars, except per share data, percentages and as otherwise stated)





Quarterly Results







Q1 2019



Q1 2018



YoY(%)(a)



Operation income

$ 581



$ —





—



Net operation income

$ 345



$ —











Operating loss

$ (3,264)



$ (9,116)





—



% of operation income



(561.8) %



—











per share (diluted)

$ (0.09)



$ (0.24)





—



Net (loss) income

$ (1,791)



$ 2,568





—



% of operation income



(308.3) %



—











Basic (loss) income per share

$ (0.05)



$ 0.07





—



Diluted (loss) income per share

$ (0.05)



$ 0.07





—



Weighted average number of shares ('000)

























Basic



38,192





37,669











Diluted



38,192





38,527













____________________ Notes: (a) Percentage change is not applicable if either of the two periods contains a loss. (b) This information presented here has been published on the Company's website

http://www.namtai.com/investors#investors/quarterly_earnings under the quarterly earnings report of the first quarter of 2019 on page 6,

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income





Financial Position





As of March 31,



As of December 31,



As of March 31,





2019



2018



2018

Cash and cash equivalents(a)

$ 85,365



$ 62,919



$ 169,892

Short term investments(b)

$ 12,273



$ 46,952



$ 3,344

Real estate properties under development, net

$ 186,457



$ 171,610



$ 56,193

Property, plant and equipment, net

$ 27,554



$ 27,442



$ 34,940

Total assets

$ 322,150



$ 318,107



$ 272,264

Accounts payable

$ 88,551



$ 87,214



$ 3,189

Deposits received

$ 460



$ —



$ —

Total shareholders' equity

$ 229,864



$ 227,891



$ 255,931

Total number of common shares issued



38,193





38,187





37,776



____________________ Notes: (a) Cash and cash equivalents includes all cash balances and certificates of deposit having a maturity date of three months or less upon acquisition. (b) Short term investments include all highly liquid investments with original maturities of greater than three months and less than 12 months. Investments that are expected to be realized in cash during the next 12 months are also included in short term investments.





Financial Ratio





As of March 31,



As of December 31,



As of March 31,





2019



2018



2018

Ratio of cash(a) to current liabilities

1.06



1.22



10.61

Current ratio(b)

1.15



1.29



10.94

Ratio of total assets to total liabilities

3.49



3.53



16.67

Return on equity



(3.1) %



(5.6) %



4.1 % Ratio of total liabilities to total equity



0.40



0.40



0.06



























____________________ Notes: (a) Cash in this financial ratio include cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. (b) Current ratio means all current assets, including prepaid expenses and other receivables, divided by all current liabilities.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Operation Income

Net operation income for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.3 million compared to nil in the first quarter of 2018. Operation income for the first quarter of 2019 mainly consisted of rental income of $0.5 million from the existing factory buildings located on the site of Phase II of Nam Tai Inno City and Wuxi.

Operating Loss

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $3.3 million compared to an operating loss of $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2018. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2019 mainly consisted of general and administrative expenses of 2.9 million and selling and marketing expenses of $0.7 million; offset in part by our net operation income of $0.3 million for the period. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2018 mainly consisted of general and administrative expenses of $9.1 million that mainly included accrual of compensation for loss of office of $3.7 million for the retirement of a senior officer, stock option compensation expenses of $1.4 million for certain officers and employees, salary and benefits of $1.8 million, depreciation of $1.0 million and audit, legal and professional fees of $0.6 million.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.8 million compared to net income of $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 mainly consisted of operating loss of $3.3 million, offset in part by interest income of $0.8 million earned from time deposits and exchange gain of $0.6 million as a result of the appreciation of Renminbi against the US dollar in the first quarter of 2019. Net income for the first quarter of 2018 mainly consisted of a gain of $6.8 million on disposal of an office property in Hong Kong, exchange gain of $3.3 million as a result of the appreciation of Renminbi against the US dollar in the first quarter of 2018 and interest income of $1.5 million earned from time deposits, offset in part by operating loss of $9.1 million.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-term Investments

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments decreased by $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 from $109.9 million as of December 31, 2018 to $97.6 million as of March 31, 2019. This decrease was mainly due to $11.9 million spent for Nam Tai Inno Park and Nam Tai Inno City – Phase I in the first quarter of 2019.

Real Estate Properties under Development, Net

Real estate properties under development increased by $14.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 from $171.6 million as of December 31, 2018 to $186.5 million as of March 31, 2019. This increase mainly consisted of $11.6 million for construction completed for both Nam Tai Inno Park and Nam Tai Inno City – Phase I, capitalized under percentage-of-completion method (before foreign currency translation adjustment).

Accounts Payable

Accounts payable increased by $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2019 from $87.2 million as of December 31, 2018 to $88.6 million as of March 31, 2019. This increase mainly consisted of accrued payable for construction completed for both Nam Tai Inno Park and Nam Tai Inno City – Phase I, accounted for under percentage-of-completion method.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2019, we had a total cash balance of $85.4 million and we have no material debt. According to our project development plan, project investment for the second quarter of 2019 is estimated to be $27.5 million. The total project investment for the year 2019 is estimated to be $167.0 million. We plan to seek additional borrowing facilities or alternative funding sources in 2019 for our various development projects.

Please see page 6 of the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for further details. The information contained herein has also been published on the Company's website at http://www.namtai.com/investors#investors/quarterly_earnings in the quarterly earnings report of the first quarter of 2019 on page 6, Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

The development of Nam Tai Inno Park in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City in Gushu, Shenzhen, continues to proceed smoothly.

For Nam Tai Inno Park, our construction continued smoothly in the first quarter of 2019. After the opening of our industrial showroom at the end of December 2018, we held a number of industrial conferences including an Internet-of-Things industry conference on December 22, 2018, a discussion forum to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Guangdong High-Tech Industry Chamber on March 15, 2019 and an academic & expert discussion forum on the development of Nam Tai Inno Park on March 20, 2019, as well as several technology park community building events. Our industrial showroom and the various forums and events it hosted were designed to attract potential tenants and promote our brand as an operator of technology parks. As a result of these conferences and events, we have established a number of contacts with potential tenants as well as the receipt of deposits for future leases for 156 dormitory units from potential tenants.

For Phase I of Nam Tai Inno City, we have obtained the early construction permit for the pile foundation in November 2018 and began pile driving and foundation laying in the first quarter of 2019. We aim to complete the foundation building process before the receipt of our construction permit for the main structure, which is expected to be obtained in the second half of 2019. We also plan to pay $49.8 million for additional land premium by mid 2019. Payment of the additional land premium is required by the land use right contract re-executed on October 25, 2018 between us and the urban planning, land and resources commission of Shenzhen municipality. Our payment of additional land premiums may be offset in part by the increased cost basis of our developed project when calculating land appreciation tax on sales of the subdivided units.

For Phase II of Nam Tai Inno City, as of March 31, 2019, we had leased out approximately 90% of the spaces in existing buildings to Medium-small or early stage companies. In line with our plan to maintain active operation of the facilities ahead of their redevelopment, we held several industrial events including an intellectual property law forum on March 17, 2019, where several policy makers and industry speakers discussed local policies and subsidies regarding the promotion of technology companies with valuable intellectual properties. We will continue to strengthen our brand as a technology park operator by providing our corporate tenants and Shenzhen's technology community with these value-added services.

As for our Wuxi facility, we rented and delivered the facilities to a third party for further renovation and development in February 2019.

OPERATING RESULTS





As of March 31,





2019





(in square meter)

Project under development

331,832

Project for Future Development

364,795

Total

696,627



Project Portfolio - As of March 31, 2019

Projects

Inno Park Inno City – Phase I Inno City – Phase II Location

Shenzhen Shenzhen Shenzhen Type(a)

Office and Dormitory Office and Dormitory Office and Dormitory Site Area (sq.m.)

103,739 22,364 22,367 Total GFA (sq.m.)

331,832 194,595 170,200(b) Total

GFA Under Development (sq.m.)

331,832 — — Under Operation (sq. m.)

— — — Future Development (sq. m.)

— 194,595 170,200 Interest attributable to us

100% 100% 100% Address

Fenghuang Community,

Guangming District,

Shenzhen Namtai Road, Baoan District, Shenzhen





















Notes: (a) The types of our projects are based on our planning or certificates issued by the relevant authority and may be changed subject to the

relevant authority's final approval. (b) The gross floor area and type are based on the assumption that we will receive M-0 zoning approval for the entire Phase II site prior to

its development. If we do not receive the M-0 zoning approval, we will be required to develop Phase II under the M-1 zoning requirement. In that case, appropriate adjustments to our plan will have to be made. (c) The above figures are subject to adjustment upon the final approval of the relevant authorities in China.

Properties under Development

The table below sets forth certain information of our property projects or project phases under development as of March 31, 2019, comprising properties for which the land use right certificate and construction permits have been obtained, construction is in progress but before construction acceptance certificates have be obtained.

Project





Inno Park City





Shenzhen (Estimated) Total GFA

(sq. m.)

331,832 Leasable GFA or Estimated Total Leasable GFA

(sq. m.)

265,000 Commencement Time





May 2017 Status of Pre-sale permit





Not eligible Estimated Completion Time





2020 Q4 Interest Attributable to us





100%

Properties for Future Development

The table below sets forth certain information of our property projects held for future development as of March 31, 2019, comprising properties for which we have obtained the land use right certificate or we have entered into land grant contracts although the land use right certificate is not yet obtained, or the relevant lands and resources authority has confirmed our successful bidding in a public auction.

Project





Inno City – Phase I

Inno City – Phase II Location





Shenzhen

Shenzhen Estimated Total GFA(1)

(sq. m.)

194,595

170,200 Estimated Completion Time





2021

2025

Note: (1) The estimated total GFA is based on our future planning and is subject to the relevant authority's final approval.



Potential Risks in O ur B usiness

There are no material changes to the risk factors previously disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our Current Reports filed on Form 6-K from time to time.

SCHEDULE FOR RELEASE OF QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 2019

To maintain the efficiency of delivering the Company's quarterly financial results to the market, the Company's management expects to release the quarterly financial results in accordance with the following schedule for 2019. Details of the expected quarterly release dates are as follows:

Announcements of Financial Results

Quarter

Date of release Q1 2019

April 29, 2019 (Monday) Q2 2019

July 29, 2019 (Monday) Q3 2019

October 28, 2019 (Monday) Q4 2019

January 27, 2020 (Monday)

ABOUT NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

We are an owner, developer and operator of technology parks. We hold two parcels of land located in Guangming and Gushu, Shenzhen, China. We are converting these two parcels of land that formerly housed the manufacturing facilities of our prior businesses into high-tech research and development centers, Nam Tai Inno Park and Nam Tai Inno City. We expect our principal income in the future will be derived from rental income from these research and development centers. Nam Tai Property Inc. is a corporation registered in the British Virgin Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: "NTP"). Please refer to the Nam Tai website (www.namtai.com) or the SEC website (www.sec.gov) for Nam Tai press releases and financial statements.

NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In Thousands of US dollars except share and per share data)







Three months ended March 31,







2019



2018



Operation income (1)

$ 581



$ —



Operation expense



(236)





—



Net operation income



345





—



Costs and expenses

















General and administrative expenses



2,948





9,116



Selling and marketing expenses



661





—









3,609





9,116



Operating loss



(3,264)





(9,116)



Other income, net (2)



639





3,449



Interest income



834





1,507



Gain on disposal of property



—





6,763



Write off of demolished building



—





(35)



(Loss) income before income tax



(1,791)





2,568



Consolidated (loss) income



(1,791)





2,568



Functional currency translation adjustment



3,601





6,038



Other comprehensive income (3)



3,601





6,038



Consolidated comprehensive income



1,810





8,606



(Loss) Earnings per share

















Basic

$ (0.05)



$ 0.07



Diluted

$ (0.05)



$ 0.07



Weighted average number of shares ('000)

















Basic



38,192





37,669



Diluted



38,192





38,527





Notes: (1) The property at Phase II in Gushu has been rented to several tenants since July 2018. The property at Wuxi has been rented to a third party lessee with a term of 12 years ending in October 2030. (2) Other income, net, includes an exchange gain of $0.6 million and $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively. (3) Other comprehensive income is due to foreign exchange translation.



NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT MARCH 31, 2019 AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(In Thousands of US dollars)





March 31,



December 31,





2019



2018





(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents(1)

$ 85,365



$ 62,919

Short term investments(1)



12,273





46,952

Accounts receivable



391





226

Prepaid expenses and other receivables



7,770





6,663

Total current assets



105,799





116,760

Long term investments



2,247





2,204

Real estate properties under development, net(2)



186,457





171,610

Property, plant and equipment, net



27,554





27,442

Other assets



93





91

Total assets

$ 322,150



$ 318,107

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 88,551



$ 87,214

Accrued expenses and other payables



2,781





2,993

Deposits received



460





—

Total current liabilities



91,792





90,207

Long term rental deposits



486





—

Financial lease payable



8





9

Total liabilities



92,286





90,216

EQUITY















Shareholders' equity:















Common shares



382





382

Additional paid-in capital



257,288





257,125

Accumulated losses



(15,120)





(13,329)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss(3)



(12,686)





(16,287)

Total shareholders' equity



229,864





227,891

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 322,150



$ 318,107



Notes: (1) According to the definition of "Balance Sheet" under the Financial Accounting Standard Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards

Codification ("ASC") 210-10-20, cash equivalents are short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to cash. Only

investments with original maturities of three months or less when purchased qualify under that definition. Therefore, the fixed deposits

maturing over three months in amount of $12.3 million and $39.4 million as at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively,

are not classified as cash and cash equivalents but are separately disclosed as short-term investments in the balance sheet. (2) Capitalization on project investment was $11.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, our accumulated project investment was

$186.5 million up to March 31, 2019. (3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss represented foreign currency translation adjustment.



NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

CON D ENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In Thousands of US dollars)





Three months ended March 31,







2019



2018



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Consolidated net (loss) income

$ (1,791)



$ 2,568



Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment

and land use rights



430





1,015



Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment



—





(6,956)



Write off demolished building



—





35



Share-based compensation expenses



129





1,366



Unrealized exchange gain



(602)





(3,124)



Changes in current assets and liabilities:

















Increase in account receivables



(165)





—



Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables



(1,107)





(302)



Increase in accrued expenses and other payables



248





3,585



Increase in long term rental deposit



486





—



Total adjustments



(581)





(4,381)



Net cash used in operating activities

$ (2,372)



$ (1,813)



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Payment of real estate properties under development

$ (11,916)



$ (4,329)



Purchase of property, plant & equipment



(247)





(501)



Decrease in deposits for real estate properties under development



—





19



Increase in deposits for purchase of property, plant and equipment



—





(61)



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



—





9,706



Proceeds from disposal of demolished building



—





197



Proceeds from disposal of other asset



—





50



Decrease (increase) in short term investments



34,679





(3,344)



Net cash provided by investing activities

$ 22,516



$ 1,737



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash dividends paid

$ —



$ (2,629)



Proceeds from shares issued for option exercise



34





1,384



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$ 34



$ (1,245)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,178



$ (1,321)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



62,919





165,173



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



2,268





6,040



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 85,365



$ 169,892





NAM TAI PROPERTY INC.

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED MARCH 31, 2019 AND 2018

(In Thousands of US dollars)

1. These financial statements, including the consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, which was derived from audited financial

statements, do not include all of the information and notes required by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for complete

financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes included in the

Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. 2. In the opinion of management, all adjustments (consisting of normal, recurring adjustments) considered necessary for a fair presentation

have been included. Operating results for the interim periods presented are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2019. 3. Accumulated other comprehensive loss represents foreign currency translation adjustments. The consolidated comprehensive income was

$1,810 and $8,606 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. 4. A summary of the operation income, other income, net, net (loss) income and long-lived assets by geographical areas is as follows:







Three months ended March 31,







2019



2018



OPERATION INCOME WITHIN:

















-PRC, excluding Hong Kong

$ 581



$ —



OTHER INCOME, NET:

















- Gain on exchange difference

$ 602



$ 3,254



- Others



37





195



Total other income, net

$ 639



$ 3,449



NET (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS WITHIN:

















- PRC, excluding Hong Kong

$ (1,576)



$ (1,881)



- Hong Kong



(215)





4,449



Total net (loss) income

$ (1,791)



$ 2,568









March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018

LONG-LIVED ASSETS WITHIN:















- Real estate properties under development in PRC, excluding

Hong Kong

$ 186,457



$ 171,610

- Property, plant and equipment in PRC, excluding Hong Kong



27,184





27,186

- Hong Kong



370





256

Total long-lived assets

$ 214,011



$ 199,052



