NAMAD and C Berman Associates Announce the Introduction of the NAMAD Certified Vehicle Program

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD), together with C Berman Associates (CBAmoney.com) will introduce the NAMAD Certified Vehicle Program during the NADA Convention in Las Vegas in February 2020.

C Berman Associates, one of the largest F&I product and services companies, will produce and execute the program to the NAMAD Members. The program will allow dealers the opportunity to certify their non-branded used vehicles just as they do with their franchise brand certification. Program coverages will be produced for all major brands.

"We're excited about this new relationship with C Berman and how this collaboration will give NAMAD members a value-added product to provide to its customers," said Damon Lester, NAMAD president.

"We are proud to offer this additional benefit to Automobile Dealers who are NAMAD Members. As a former NAMAD Dealer, I know this program will support dealer profitability and customer satisfaction," said Emmanuel Boykin, Vice President of C Berman Associates.

About NAMAD

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers' (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector including:

Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America

Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment

Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors

NAMAD is committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry.

NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit: www.namad.org.

About C Berman Associates, Inc.

C Berman Associates currently services over 2,700 dealers in 47 States via a National sales force of experienced trained personnel. The company offers coverage for any vehicle that a dealer has in their inventory. C Berman Associates offers new and pre-owned terms and coverages including Unlimited Mileage and Time, Lifetime programs, Tire & Wheel, GAP, Key, Lease wear & tear, Appearance and more. Company personnel are available 24/7 to increase dealers F&I and Service Department profits. C Berman Associates' proprietary Profit Protection Program allows dealers to keep their profits after an F&I product cancellation. C Berman Associates is a part of your team, not sales people as they work with every facet of your dealership to attain goals together. For more information on C Berman Associates visit: www.CBAmoney.com.

