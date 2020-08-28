Namaste Announces Mailing and Posting of 2020 Annual General Meeting Materials

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education, announces that it has commenced mailing materials to its shareholders for the 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM"). The AGM is scheduled to be held on September 29, 2020 in a virtual format only via live webcast during which shareholders can participate, vote, or submit questions.

The Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, outlining the meeting resolutions, has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is also available through the Company's website www.namastetechnologies.com. Mailing of AGM materials commenced on August 27, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of August 20, 2020.

Shareholder Questions:

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Namaste's proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

International: +1 416-304-0211 outside Canada and the US

By Email: [email protected]

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

