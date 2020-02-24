Name Culver's Flavor of the Day

The newly named flavor, which is made with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard, chunks of chewy brownies and ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel, will make its debut at Culver's restaurants on Thursday, May 7, for Scoops of Thanks Day . The proceeds from its sale throughout the year will benefit local agricultural education programs.

"We're excited to get all of our guests involved in National FFA Week by asking for their help in naming our Thank You Farmers Project Flavor of the Day, the proceeds of which will help raise funds for their local FFA chapters," said Jessie Kreke, senior marketing manager at Culver's. "Agricultural education programs are essential in ensuring future generations are prepared to tackle the challenges facing our food supply and instill an appreciation for where their food comes from. We want to make sure students face no barriers, like cost, in receiving such an important education."

To further celebrate National FFA Week, Culver's is also launching its annual FFA Essay Contest. FFA members are invited to submit an essay responding to the prompt at culvers.com/essaycontest by April 20 for a chance to win up to $7,500 for their FFA chapters.

The Thank You Farmers Project Flavor of the Day poll and FFA Essay Contest are part of Culver's Thank You Farmers Project. The program is focused on making sure we have enough wholesome food to serve our growing population by supporting agricultural education programs that encourage smart farming. To date, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $2.5 million in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of agricultural education programs. Learn more at culvers.com/stories/thank-you-farmers-project

About Culver's:

For over 35 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 700 family-owned and operated restaurants in 25 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com, www.culvers.com/facebook, www.twitter.com/culvers or www.instagram.com/culvers.

About National FFA Organization:



The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of more than 700,000 student members as part of 8,600 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CONTACT

Marcie Waters

608.256.6357

mwaters@hiebing.com

SOURCE Culver's

Related Links

http://www.culvers.com

