NameBadges.com Launches Interactive Website

NameBadges.com is your destination for fully customized & professionally crafted name badges. Created with today's computer savvy user in mind, the website aims to streamline the ordering process for customers and allows them to design their name badge themselves using the Online Virtual Badge Designer. The designer features cutting-edge design capabilities, and both trendy and traditional material options like wood, plastic, chalkboard and metal.



Simply upload your logo or choose clipart from the gallery. Try different types of badges to see how your logo will look and approve a full color rendering of the design before placing your order.



You can complete an order from beginning to end without having to speak with a salesperson. However, if you do have questions; a chat feature is available with a live customer service representative to answer questions and help guide you through the ordering process.



We offer two options for personalizing your badges.



Factory Finished Badges: We can personalize the badges at the factory for you. Choose from engraved or full color UV printing. This is great option for smaller companies or for those who don't have time or want to personalize badges themselves. It's also a great way to maintain a consistent look if you have more than one location. Badges arrive finished and ready to wear!



Personalize Yourself On Site: Purchase one of our easy to use personalizing systems and add the names at your location when you need them. We send you badges pre-printed with your logo and you add the names. These systems are great for high turnover companies, are portable and easy to use. Our 3 On Site Systems include:

Labeling System - Utilize an existing label printer or purchase one of our Brother P-Touch labelers, badges are reusable. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6a4Jc1RFQys Write on System - Choose from chalk markers or permanent markers, badges are reusable. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiT5xKHxDsA Digital Print System - A digital thermal card printer that also can print photo ID's.

Visit www.NameBadges.com and start designing your badges today!



