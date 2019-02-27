Namecheap Celebrates Web Designers, Developers & Online Businesses With 'Web Genius' Award & Sale

PHOENIX, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the domain registrar, web hosting and online products/service provider of choice for more than a million web professionals, introduces its first ever 'Web Genius' sale and contest. The event celebrates all the developers, designers, entrepreneurs and online business owners that shape the Internet with innovative websites, blogs and online stores.

Kicking off today and running till March 18, Namecheap offers handpicked discounts for all web geniuses looking to build virtually any type of website. Kick things off with an enticing 27% off the newly-released .dev, or super savings on five other top TLDs.

Then, shape your online endeavour – whatever it is – with their packages including the tools needed to bring the idea to life. Customers can choose items from the suggested packages, or simply mix-and-match from ANY of the products on sale – with no limits on how many offers can be claimed.

Domain Deals

INTRODUCING: .dev – $10.88 instead of $14.98 – Save 27%

.com – $8.18 instead of $10.98 – Save 25%

.online – $2.88 instead of $32.88 – Save 91%

.io – $25.68 instead of $32.88 – Save 22%

.tech – $4.88 instead of $45.88 – Save 89%

.org – $10.38 instead of $12.98 – Save 20%

Web Genius Sale Packages:

Small – Medium Websites:

-Stellar shared hosting – $15.44 instead of $30.88 – Save 50%

-Private Email Business Plan – $13.88 instead of $28.88 – Save 52%

-VPN (3 Year Plan) – $1.88/mo instead of $5.88/mo – Save 68%

-EssentialSSL Wildcard – $70.88 instead of $99.90 – Save 29%

Larger Websites:

-VPS Pulsar Hosting (monthly) – $14.88/mo instead of $19.88.mo – Save 25%

-Stellar Plus shared hosting – $26.44 instead of $52.88 – Save 50%

-Private Email Business Plan – $13.88 instead of $28.88 – Save 52%

-EV SSL – $75.88 instead of $145 – Save 48%

WordPress Websites & Blogs:

-EasyWP Starter – $14.94 instead of $29.88 – Save 50%

-EasyWP Turbo – $44.88 instead of $68.88 – Save 35%

-EasyWP Supersonic – $19.88 instead of $98.88 – Save 80%

-PositiveSSL – $6.88 instead of $8.88 – Save 23%

Additionally, Namecheap has a special contest for web designers, developers, online business owners, and any other kind of web professional. Enter any awesome website project made with Namecheap products and services for a chance to win $500 of account credit (to spend on Namecheap products and services), and a top spot for your business or website in Namecheap's blog, social media channels, newsletter – giving you or your business exposure to over 1.5 million people.

To enter Namecheap's Web Genius Contest:

Fill out the survey Attach the highlights. Hit submit and wait for the result!<< Enter Namecheap Competition >>

Submissions must be received 11:59 PM ET on March 18. Winners will be contacted by email, and announced in Namecheap's April newsletter .

About Namecheap

Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating nearly two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 10 million domains under management, Namecheap is among the top domain registrar and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com .

