Namecheap Introduces FastVPN

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar, and a long-time advocate for online security, introduces its new rebranded virtual private network product, FastVPN. For more than 20 years Namecheap has consistently fought for Internet freedom and data privacy. With this rich tradition and trusted reputation, Namecheap has built a must-have tool for secure online browsing, identity protection and data privacy. Additionally, FastVPN one is among the most affordable VPN products on the market, with an entry level price of only $1 per month for the first year.

VPN put simply | What is a VPN and how to choose the right VPN

With the new rebranded VPN launch, Namecheap's FastVPN team also created a special video lesson for novices to learn VPN basics. In the short video, FastVPN Product Manager, Mo Zadissa, explains what a VPN is, why everyone needs a VPN, how a VPN works, and how to choose the right VPN.

Watch the video available now on Namecheap's YouTube channel.

What is possible with FastVPN

Connect to 1000 servers in 50+ countries and hide user ' s actual location and IP address;

s actual location and IP address; Unlock streaming services unavailable in certain locations to access international movies, TV shows and live sports;

Protect user ' s sensitive data, like credit card numbers and passwords, from hackers when using public Wi-Fi or shopping online;

s sensitive data, like credit card numbers and passwords, from hackers when using public Wi-Fi or shopping online; Keep all the browsing activity completely anonymous with a strict no-log policy. FastVPN will not track, collect, or share any of the user ' s logs;

s logs; Connect on every device, including PC, Android, Apple (iPhone, iPad, and Mac), Linux, and Router. The number of connected devices is unlimited.

To get a 15-day free trial and learn more about FastVPN, visit the official FastVPN landing page.

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 14 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

