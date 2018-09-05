Namecheap Surpasses 10 Million Domains Under Management

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, one of the fastest-growing American companies according to the 2018 Inc. 5000, today announced it has reached more than 10 million domains under management, cementing its place as one of the world's top domain registrars. CEO Richard Kirkendall founded Namecheap in 2000 with a mission to make building a website accessible and affordable for everyone. Now, 18 years later, Namecheap is the second biggest retail domain registrar in the world, and a burgeoning technology company with a diverse, growing portfolio of products for web professionals, small businesses, and independent Internet users.

"I'm truly humbled that we have reached this incredible milestone. In under two decades, we've managed to evolve from a startup into a global company with more than 10 million domains under management, millions of customers, and an expanding portfolio of products, including web hosting, EasyWP managed WordPress hosting, and other online services," said Richard Kirkendall, Namecheap CEO. "Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and I'd like to say thank you to them – and stay tuned for more exciting news on the horizon!"

Since its launch in 2000, Namecheap has remained a private company, and has grown consistently and organically without Super Bowl-sized marketing budgets. Namecheap's unique culture can also be reflected in its long history of fighting for Internet freedom and Net Neutrality. To date, Namecheap has raised almost $500,000 to support Internet freedom causes with its annual Move Your Domain Day. With more than 1,000 team members across 10 countries, and still growing, the future is set to be very exciting.

Additionally, Namecheap is committed to providing exceptional products coupled with unparalleled service and low prices for its millions of customers, helping them to establish their place on the Internet. Recently, Namecheap was named the first company to surpass 1 million verified customer ratings online. Namecheap's friendly and knowledgeable Customer Support team are on hand 24 hours a day to seamlessly assist all customer questions.

Visit namecheap.com today to purchase a domain for as little as $0.88 (with free WhoisGuard privacy protection for life), web hosting for only $2.88 per month, and don't forget to check out some of the hottest products in the Namecheap marketplace including EasyWP for top-notch managed WordPress hosting.

About Namecheap



Namecheap is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating nearly two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 10 million domains under management, Namecheap is among the top domain registrar and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

Contact:



Derek Musso



917-334-5005



derek.musso@namecheap.com

SOURCE Namecheap

Related Links

http://www.namecheap.com

