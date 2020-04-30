Namecheap's New "Powered by Namecheap" Initiative Offers Aspiring Online Entrepreneurs Everything Needed To Launch Their New Website For FREE

PHOENIX, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest retail domain registrar and leading provider of online products and services for entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups, is launching its first ever "Powered by Namecheap" sponsorship program. With the new initiative, Namecheap is aiming to help create opportunities for dreamers, creators, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to finally kickstart that big online idea.

Namecheap is looking for the most inspiring, unique and creative ideas from people who might be held back only by the initial cost of starting their new website. Whether it's an online business, a blog, an e-shop, a game, an app – even a drone pizza delivery service – whatever the idea, Namecheap would like to hear about it! Apply now for sponsorship consideration.

The sponsorship includes the following:

Any non-premium domain name to represent the new project online

to represent the new project online Web hosting best-suited to the website to keep the project up and running

to keep the project up and running Positive SSL certificate to provide the necessary website security

to provide the necessary website security Expert advice and tips from Namecheap's marketing and customer service teams

How to apply:

To be considered for sponsorship, participants need to complete a simple application form on the "Powered by Namecheap" page . Namecheap's team will review all completed applications and inform sponsorship finalists via email within 30 days of their entry. Only the best ideas will receive an invitation for sponsorship, and Namecheap is hoping to support as many amazing projects as possible. For more information and to view sponsorship terms and conditions, visit: https://www.namecheap.com/get-powered-by-namecheap/

About Namecheap

Namecheap® is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar and technology company founded in 2000 by CEO Richard Kirkendall. Celebrating nearly two decades of providing unparalleled levels of service, security, and support, Namecheap has been steadfast in customer satisfaction. With over 10.5 million domains under management, Namecheap.com® is among the top domain registrars and web hosting providers in the world. To learn more about Namecheap, visit namecheap.com.

[email protected]

