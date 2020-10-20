Named Defendant in Michael Postle Defamation Suit Hires His Own Beverly Hills Law Firm as Defense Counsel

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Postle, the poker player who has been marred in controversy over the past year for a cheating scandal that rocked the poker world has sued multiple defendants, including ESPN, Doug Polk, Daniel Negreanu, and original whistle blower, Veronica Brill for defamation and is seeking over $300M in damages. The Beverly Hills Firm of Lowe & Associates is representing Mr. Postle. The case was filed in California Superior Court in the County of Sacramento bearing case number 34-2020-00286265. Well, one defendant, Professional Poker Player and WSOP bracelet winner Todd Witteles has hired his own Beverly Hills Firm to defend him. The Bensamochan Firm of Beverly Hills is now counsel to Mr. Witelles. The Firm's principal, Eric Bensamochan, had the following to say.

"We believe this lawsuit against my client and the other defendants is utterly without merit and will be defended vigorously and aggressively. Any attempt to chill the first amendment rights of any individual or organization needs to be met with resistance. We look forward to disposing of this matter quickly."

