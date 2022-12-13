Named One of Inc. 5000's 'Fastest Growing Companies' in 2022, Flexibility Capital Sees High Demand for Business Financing Going Into 2023 - Leverages the Power of Communication and Relationships to Set Small Business Clients Up for Success

'Small businesses have to be flexible to succeed, so we're returning the favor, offering alternative financing rates and terms that are tailored to each business's specific needs…'

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexibility Capital happily announced that it had been recognized for its explosive growth (top ranked in financial services) by industry watcher Inc. 5000. The boutique lending firm has set new company records in lending originations for six months in a row and plans to double the size of its sales floor over the next half year, while actively hiring across all aspects of the company. Flexibility Capital leverages proprietary technology, data, experience, and solid banking relationships to provide a wide variety of tailored financing to SMBs of all types.

"Due to current economic uncertainty, it is likely that the financial impact on small and medium sized businesses will be magnified," said Ian Groh, Director of Sales. "We are already witnessing a high demand for business financing going into 2023, so we've positioned ourselves to be very agile moving into this new year, servicing businesses in need of working capital. Our industry experience allows us to give clients the smoothest, most efficient, and transparent funding process possible."

Flexibility Capital – Success Starts with Relationships

"We have worked hard to position ourselves as one of the best financial marketplaces available," said Michael Peeler, Founder and Managing Principal at Flexibility Capital. "But what do we mean by the best? Essentially, it boils down to communication and relationships. Before we even begin talking terms, we build a unique relationship with our clients to learn what they need. We specialize in giving advice to our clients, helping small businesses make informed decisions about which of our financial products is going to serve them best, based on the client's goals or desires. And to offer products like loans, cash advances, a business line of credit, or invoice and equipment financing, we have created strong relationships with multiple lenders who are happy to help – because those lenders know we are a trusted partner."

"Right now, most financial predictions for 2023 range from minor economic bumps or a slight recession to worries about outright market chaos," said Peeler. "Inflation has been an ongoing problem for years but it has really ramped up since the start of the pandemic back in 2020. And it has not really eased that much. The problem here is that small businesses can only pass along these costs to their customers for so long – eventually it is going to affect business cashflow. But there are solutions available now. We have always maintained that being financially prepared is the best hedge against uncertainty. And we can help small businesses do that."

About Flexibility Capital

Founded in 2017 by an industry veteran, Flexibility Capital is located in Times Square, NYC, and is a full-service alternative financing marketplace. Flexibility Capital offers a suite of products to help service SMB clients with SBA Products, Lines of Credit, Term Loans, Merchant Cash Advances, Equipment Loans, Real Estate Financing, and more. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., Flexibility Capital was also ranked #33 out of 248 (with a 4.9/5-star rating) from the best companies in the Non-Bank Financial Service category on Trustpilot. Learn more at: www.FlexibilityCapital.com.

