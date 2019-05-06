Namely Addresses How Purpose and Insight-Driven People Strategies Are Reshaping Businesses at HR Redefined Conference

Steele's presentation covered three key business trends redefining the human resources field. She encouraged HR professionals to consider how their company's purpose informs its vision, mission, values, and culture, helping attract top talent who want to do meaningful work. She also explained how data-driven insights can bring a business' talent dynamics into sharper focus, and emphasized how consumer-like digital experiences in the workplace deliver a competitive advantage that helps retain employees in a tight talent market.

"Gone are the days when humans were just 'resources' to be managed alongside capital assets. People are a company's largest investment, and smart businesses realize that the new world of work requires new, people-first employee engagement strategies," said Elisa Steele, chief executive officer, Namely. "Employees are no longer just looking for a paycheck, they're looking for a purpose, and it's crystal clear here at HR Redefined that HR teams are rising to the challenge. It is inspiring to connect with this brilliant community and discuss opportunities for deepening engagement, empowering employees, and delivering richer, meaningful workplace experiences that create an advantage in today's competitive talent landscape."

Several thought leaders will join Steele on the HR Redefined mainstage during the two-day event:

This afternoon, Shawn Achor , best-selling author of "The Happiness Advantage," will explain why happiness leads to success, not the other way around, and how recognition drives people to unlock their potential.

, best-selling author of "The Happiness Advantage," will explain why happiness leads to success, not the other way around, and how recognition drives people to unlock their potential. In the HR spotlight, Okta chief people officer Kristina Johnson will discuss her personal perspective on how the future of distributed work makes both flexibility and seamless technology connections increasingly critical.

will discuss her personal perspective on how the future of distributed work makes both flexibility and seamless technology connections increasingly critical. Tomorrow, UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field will share powerful lessons to help HR professionals become more effective leaders by inspiring their teams to come together and do their best work.

gymnastics coach will share powerful lessons to help HR professionals become more effective leaders by inspiring their teams to come together and do their best work. Finally, Andy Cunningham , marketing and communications legend and author of the book "Get to Aha! Discover Your Positioning DNA and Dominate Your Competition," will explore ways companies should build more diverse, inclusive workplace environments, and embrace authenticity in their positioning and culture to help attract talent.

The two-day HR Redefined event at Spring Studios in New York City brings together more than 500 global HR professionals who share a common mission: building better workplaces. Thirty leaders, many from Namely clients such as BounceX, Capital III, EatStreet, LRN, Suzy, TechnologyAdvice, and The Channel Company, will share their expertise with attendees about how to engage employees to drive retention; analyze people data to increase the impact of HR overall; and evolve their HR strategies to stay ahead of the curve.

About Namely

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by more than 1,300 clients with 250,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

