Namely and Hire by Google Streamline Employee Onboarding Experience

Time Savings — Once a candidate accepts a job offer, Namely automatically retrieves that person's recruitment activity and contact information from Hire – including their name, email, and phone number – and creates a new employee record in the HR platform. This eliminates time that HR and IT teams previously spent manually setting up new accounts each time someone joined their company.

Real-Time Data Accuracy — Leveraging Google's new Pub/Sub API, which enables event-driven messaging for data movement, Namely instantly captures all applicant updates as they occur in Hire, avoiding potential human error from manual data entry and ensuring all new employee data in Namely is correct.

End-to-End Employee Lifecycle Management — In the coming months, Namely will also release its recently announced Google Cloud Identity integration, which will further accelerate the process of onboarding new hires. Once employee identities are pushed from Hire into Namely, Google Cloud Identity can sync with Namely to automate all provisioning and deprovisioning across the IT environment as employees get promoted, change roles, or leave the company.

"Our deep integration with Hire by Google helps joint clients streamline the earliest interactions between an employee and their company," said Graham Younger, president and chief revenue officer, Namely. "By using Google's robust architecture to instantly create a new employee record in Namely each time an applicant is hired, we're speeding the onboarding process for HR, reducing even more burden for HR administrators, and creating a better employee experience from the initial interview to the first day on the job."

"We're focused on collaborating with best-in-class HR systems like Namely as we extend our recruiting solution to help companies hire smarter," said Artem Chetverykov, head of product marketing, Hire by Google. "Our aim is to provide integrations that support all of an enterprise's recruiting needs, and together Namely and Google Hire are delivering on this promise by speeding up the employee onboarding process."

Hire is a recruiting app by Google that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to make the hiring process faster and simpler. With Gmail, Google Calendar and other G Suite integrations, Hire streamlines administrative tasks so that companies can hire the best people, faster. In addition, through connections to human resources systems and job posting platforms, Hire makes the recruiting process even more efficient.

Namely is the first HR platform that employees actually love to use. Namely's award-winning, powerful, easy-to-use technology allows companies to handle all of their HR, payroll, time management, and benefits in one place. Coupled with best-in-class account support, every Namely client gets the software and service they need to deliver great HR and a strong, engaged company culture. Namely is used by more than 1,000 clients with over 200,000 employees globally. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com .

