Namely Announces 2020 Namely Connections Tour Schedule

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely , a leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, announced the schedule for its 2020 regional event series, Namely Connections. At Namely Connections, individuals will have the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with Namely experts, engage and network with other HR professionals, and hear more about exciting product updates designed to make the workplace run more effectively.

Namely Connection's two-day event will feature one day for clients to learn about how to optimize platform usage to strengthen their various HR functions, while day two will focus on prospective clients who can learn more about the power of the platform to help mid-sized companies run more connected, compliant and efficient people operations.

Namely's 2020 Connections tour will serve seven cities over the course of the year:

February: Austin, TX

April: Boston, MA

May: Washington, D.C.

July: Chicago, IL

September: Los Angeles , LA

October: New York, NY

November: Atlanta, GA

Namely Connections has been launched to showcase the advances the company has made with product enhancements and delivery, new solutions and services for recruiting and HR compliance, and enhanced client success and support offerings.

"We're excited to build off the momentum of our 2019 Namely Connections events and to deliver a high-impact experience for both clients and local HR professionals alike," says Larry Dunivan, Namely CEO. "Namely clients will hear from and interface with our senior executives and receive hands-on guidance for their specific account needs from our onsite team of product and service experts. For prospective clients, we are eager to showcase how our powerful People Operations Platform is helping more than 1,400 mid-sized companies build a better workforce."

For more information on Namely Connections 2020, please see here .

About Namely:

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors, including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

