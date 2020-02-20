Namely Recognized as a Top Talent Management Suite by Constellation ShortList™

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namely , the leading People Operations Platform for mid-sized companies, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Talent Management Suites in Q1 2020 . The technology vendors and service providers included in this list deliver critical innovation to the Human Capital Management space by providing solutions that transform business and HR operations.

Namely helps mid-sized companies manage all their HR needs in a single intuitive platform built to be used by every employee, every day. Namely's People Operations Platform includes: employee engagement, benefits, payroll, time & attendance, recruiting, onboarding, performance management, and HR analytics.

"Our goal as a team is always to help our clients build the best workplaces, and that really starts with successful talent management," Namely CEO Larry Dunivan said. "From hire to retire, we want our clients to know that we are supporting them and their employees every step of the way. Being included on the Constellation ShortList for Talent Management Suites is an indication that we're swiftly pursuing that goal. We're excited to continue to innovate and provide market-leading HR solutions and services to mid-sized companies."

Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research.

"Customers often face excessive marketing hype during vendor selection. The Constellation ShortList portfolio identifies the top vendors to consider based on technology investment, use cases, strategic vision, customer value, executive leadership and price," said R. "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Combined with a time bound, accelerated vendor selection engagement, we have guided clients in successful selections of and contract negotiations with disruptive technologies. The vendors on this list represent the best of the best."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging leading-edge technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. The firm's research portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, compliance, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with over 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors, including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

