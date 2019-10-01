Namely to Launch HR Compliance Solutions & Services through Partnership with ThinkHR

ThinkHR's PRM solution incorporates three essential components to help employers build and maintain a strong risk management culture, drive employee engagement and performance, and mitigate people-centric compliance risks that exist across organizations. The offering includes access to live HR compliance experts, a Learning Management System (LMS) that is pre-loaded with a broad range of compliance trainings, and a dynamic employee handbook generator.

"Namely's mission is to help companies build better workplaces, and this partnership with ThinkHR allows us to give clients access to new tools and expertise to manage risk, which supports them in doing just that," said Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely. "ThinkHR brings something unique to how organizations manage people and culture by offering the world's first technology-powered people risk management solution. Their spirit of innovation and focus on the employee experience is completely aligned with ours, and that alignment will result in immediate benefits for the midsized companies we serve."

"ThinkHR offers our partners the ability to productize scalable HR knowledge solutions for immediate topline and bottom-line impact with minimal effort, investment or delay," said Vince Murdica, CRO of the newly combined entity ThinkHR and Mammoth HR. "We're excited to expand the relationship with Namely, and together drive real positive impact to employers struggling to manage their everyday people risk."

Namely's customers will access ThinkHR through platform integration for a seamless user experience. To learn more about ThinkHR People Risk Management, visit https://www.thinkhr.com/products/people-risk-management-solution.

About Namely

Namely is the #1 HR Software company that empowers midsized businesses to build better workplaces. Its cloud-based software brings HCM, benefits, insights, payroll, and time into a single-view platform to help modern HR teams make data-driven decisions about their people and understand what's really going on in their workforce. The Namely ecosystem includes powerful integrations with market-leading applicant tracking, identity management, ERP, E-Verify solutions, and more. Serving more than 1,400 clients with 280,000 employees globally, the company is backed by leading investors including Altimeter Capital, GGV Capital, Matrix Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Tenaya Capital, and True Ventures. For more information, visit www.Namely.com.

About ThinkHR

ThinkHR delivers trusted HR knowledge and people risk management solutions. Combining the best of human expertise with innovative cloud-based software, ThinkHR helps companies reduce risk, drive efficiencies and resolve people-related issues quickly and efficiently. Founded in 2005, ThinkHR is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, visit www.thinkhr.com or connect via LinkedIn or Twitter.

