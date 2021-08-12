Nametag Announces New, Universal Vaccine Verification Platform: Covidproof.com

It is critical we have access to an easy, reliable, and verified platform through which to share our vaccination status. Tweet this

Covidproof.com, a new offering from Nametag, uses the same ID-verification technology but goes one step further, connecting a verified user to their vaccine information, and displaying it in one easy screen.

"Keeping our communities safe, whether online or in the real world, has never been more important," says Aaron Painter, CEO and Founder of Nametag. "It is imperative that Americans have access to an easy, reliable, and verified platform through which they can share their vaccination status. And further, that businesses also have access to a streamlined system that increases their confidence that customers, employees, or students are vaccinated and they're complying with Covid-19 indoor-vaccination mandates. Covidproof.com, powered by Nametag, does just that."

Unlike existing vaccine verification platforms on the market, Covidproof.com is unique in its universality. A user simply logs in with their Nametag profile, which is connected to their government-issued ID, and then follows a series of self-attestation prompts to list their vaccination status, along with uploading a photo of their vaccine card. This process generates a QR code and a unique URL users can either show to restaurants, gyms, theaters, and other indoor spaces upon arrival, or send along to the venue in advance that proves they have received their vaccine and are safe and compliant to enter.

"I visit New York frequently for work but was vaccinated in my home state, and it has been incredibly difficult for me and countless others to prove our vaccination status," said Painter. "And this is not a problem unique to New York City. Why do existing vaccine verification platforms not work across state lines, request too much personal information, or aren't linked to my ID? If I am just trying to prove my vaccination status, it should be much easier than this."

CovidProof.com is excited to be one of the first privacy-preserving platforms on the market that helps users everywhere prove that they are authentically who they say they are and that their vaccination record is truly tied to their identity, all while never asking for additional medical or personal information. This platform, along with the Nametag app, never sells or mines user data.

"In New York, you walk into a restaurant today and have to show your ID and your vaccination card. With our platform, you just hold up your phone and show the screen," said Painter. "It's the same way you download a mobile boarding pass at the airport after you've checked-in – one easy QR code that verifies your information," said Painter. CovidProof.com provides an easy way to show the requested vaccine verification information to businesses, all while also providing businesses an extra layer of certainty their customers are compliant with local, state, and federal vaccine mandates.

With over twenty years of experience in the enterprise technology space, Painter is uniquely qualified to launch the next generation of identification, and now be a leader in the vaccination verification space. In building Nametag, Painter saw the need to put privacy first by giving both the consumer more control over sharing their personal information, and businesses the necessary infrastructure to build a more secure environment for their customers. As a veteran in the technology industry, Painter assembled a team of security professionals to first build Nametag, and now to launch Covidproof.com. A natural progression for Nametag, by offering this new vaccine verification feature, Covidproof.com is working to answer today's most urgent need – vaccine verification – with the technology and infrastructure to succeed at scale across markets.

About Nametag:

Nametag is the fast, safe, everywhere ID. Our mission is to bring authenticity to the internet and enable people to build more trusted relationships. Through sophisticated, proprietary AI-technology, Nametag verifies people, not passwords, creating the next generation of digital security. The app uses multi-factor authentication, government ID verification, and biometric recognition to ensure only users have access to their own data. Nametag never stores, sells, or mines a user's data. By putting privacy first, Nametag gives you – the consumer – control over sharing your personal information, and the power to choose when it's shared, where it's shared, and for how long.

About CovidProof.com:

Covidproof.com is a new offering by Nametag, the company bringing you the next generation of identification. Found via the Nametag app, Covidproof.com is one of the first vaccine verification platforms on the market that connects a user's government-issued ID to their vaccination card. CovidProof.com provides users with a unique URL and a QR code through which they can show businesses proof of their vaccine. Businesses benefit from Covidproof.com as well, as it gives them easy, seamless verification that their customers are who they say they are and that they've been vaccinated, ensuring the business remains compliant with local, state, or federal indoor-vaccination mandates.

