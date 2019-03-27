Naming Rights Partnership Announced for Fox Cities Tournament Facility

"Community First Credit Union's commitment to our community is legendary and this partnership demonstrates their on-going support of investing in local projects that have a positive impact on our quality of life," said Pam Seidl, President of Fox Cities Sports Development and Executive Director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau.

"This is another example of how the Fox Cities' region rallies around their community, health and economic vitality of the area," says SFM COO, Dave Pritchett. "This is a mutually beneficial partnership. Congratulations to the Community First Credit Union and Champion Center teams, and we are excited to open this fall."

"A facility like this is an incredible benefit to our local athletes as well as a magnet drawing visitors to our community," said Cathie Tierney, President and CEO of Community First Credit Union. "Supporting the goals of the young athletes who will train and compete here is important to the vibrancy of the place we call home."

The 164,000 square foot state-of-the-art center includes the capability of two ice rinks with championship seating and up to eight basketball courts or sixteen volleyball courts. This unique facility lay-out features a modular design that transforms a seasonal arena into four basketball or six volleyball courts depending on the season of play.

Leading the way for the Midwest region in SFM's national portfolio of premier sports tourism venues, the Community First Champion Center is projected to generate nearly $9 million in economic impact during its first year of operation through new visitor spending.

Jason Clement, CEO of SFM adds: "We consider ourselves fortunate to work with the very best people in the country. The Fox Cities team holds a high standard, and First Community Credit Union has a tremendous reputation. Collectively we make one another better, and SFM is thrilled to work with both teams at this premiere sports destination."

