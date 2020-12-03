Namogoo Named to the 2020 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 -- List of Most Innovative B2B Retail Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Namogoo, the pioneer of Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention to its inaugural Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories, from e-commerce infrastructure to supply chain automation and cashierless checkout. 21 countries represented this year include India, China, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, among others.

"The rate of change in retail is accelerating, and the Retail Tech 100 showcases the tech companies that are changing every facet of retail - from store automation to supply chain robotics to personalized merchandise discovery. Spanning 13 distinct technology markets, they address key challenges retailers face today while also helping them adapt and be ready for changing consumer habits," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The honorees also underscore the fact that the best technologies driving retail transformation may come from anywhere as they hail from 21 countries ranging from Canada to Singapore to Brazil to Sweden. As we head into 2021, we are excited to see the impact the Retail Tech 100 will have on customers, retailers, and markets."

"Retailers face no shortage of challenges, with competition for online shoppers fiercer than ever. The last thing they should have to worry about is ads from competitors being displayed on their sites, hijacking their customers," said Chemi Katz, CEO and co-founder of Namogoo. "What's worse, brands are often not even aware of this problem, which actually impacts up to 20% of site visitors and has a tremendous impact on revenue. Once Namogoo starts blocking these injected ads, conversion rates increase up to 5%, which for our clients represents millions of dollars in revenue annually."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from nearly 15,000 applications and nominees, based on several factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Focused on ensuring online customer journeys are experienced as brands intended, Namogoo's consumer-side technology uses machine learning to identify and block unauthorized ads injected into web sessions that divert customers to competitors' sites. These injected ads, which are designed to look like native ads, drive conversions downward and impinge on brand equity. Brands that have implemented Namogoo's Customer Hijacking Prevention solution –including leading retailers such as Asics, Carhartt, Dollar Shave Club, Samsonite, and over 250 others – have quickly seen an increase of between 1.5% - 5% in conversion rates and a 5%-7% increase in Revenue Per Visitor.

Quick facts on the 2020 Retail Tech 100:

The 2020 Retail Tech 100 startups have raised over $14B in total equity funding across 400+ deals from 700+ unique investors. Over half of these companies have raised funding in 2020 (as of 11/20), amounting to $4.7B in total.

There are 21 early-stage startups (seed/angel and Series A) in this year's cohort.

Majority of these companies are based in North America (59%), followed by Asia (21%), Europe (16%), and Latin America (4%). Among countries, the US leads with 55 companies.

The Retail Tech 100 Companies (in alphabetical order):

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Namogoo

Namogoo protects the customer journey for online enterprises, powering superior digital experiences and business results. A company dedicated to solving issues surrounding Customer Journey Hijacking, Namogoo's consumer-side platform prevents unauthorized ad injections from hijacking online customers to competitors. Analyzing over 1.5 billion web sessions weekly, Namogoo's machine learning solutions ensure online brands deliver their customer journey exactly as planned and free of disruption. Leading online brands rely on Namogoo to gain control over their online customer experience and consistently improve business results. Namogoo has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for creating a new space in the digital ecosystem and has been ranked by Dun & Bradstreet in the top 3 Israeli startups to work for in both 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit namogoo.com.

