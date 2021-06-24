NAN (Nationwide Appraisal Network) introduces "Next-Day Pay," an innovative new appraiser incentive that rewards ON-TIME work, and offers a substantial competitive advantage for their lender and broker partners.

The results speak for themselves with NAN now reporting a 90+% success rate for on-time appraisal delivery to the lender. Tweet this

This new initiative has truly raised the bar within the industry, as it adds both a valuable incentive and an added layer of accountability. With the industry standard being 30 days for an appraiser to get paid, the appraiser community has taken notice of this new "Next-Day Pay" initiative. The results speak for themselves, with NAN now reporting a 90+% success rate for on-time appraisal delivery to the lender, even through the recent volume spike.

"The biggest challenge the industry is facing right now is the lack of appraisers in busy markets, leading to delayed appraisals and delayed closings. By evolving our pay model to truly incentivize on-time delivery, we can do our part to help solve this challenge that so many mortgage professionals are facing. We now pay our appraisers 30x faster for on-time work. I'd say that's a win for all parties involved." says Steve Sussman, Chief Business Development Officer.

About NAN (Nationwide Appraisal Network)

With a commitment to service, accountability, and data-driven decision making, NAN is among the nation's longest tenured and most widely trusted appraisal management companies. Proudly serving the lender and broker community in every county of the United States since 2004, NAN takes a partner-focused, relationship-based approach with its clients and its vast panel of highly skilled appraisers. NAN's unique ability to leverage advanced data and predictive analytics, along with meaningful performance-based appraiser incentives, has allowed them to continually raise the bar on turn times and report quality, attracting many of the nation's top lenders to turn to NAN as their preferred AMC.

Media Contact:

Ashley Griffin

[email protected]

SOURCE NAN-Nationwide Appraisal Network

Related Links

https://www.nationwide-appraisal.com

