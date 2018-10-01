Nan Shan Life and Nan Shan General Insurance Bags the 'Best Insurance Brand, Taiwan' in the Global Brands Magazine Awards, UK

LONDON, October 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Nan Shan, Taiwan's Leading Insurance Company has won the Best Insurance Brand in Taiwan for its performance by Global Brands Magazine which is a leading benchmarking and research firm based in UK.

The award comes in the backdrop of the firm achieving global excellence in branding, corporate social responsibility, customer experience, clients trust, risk management and its never-ending zeal to scale newer heights.

Nan Shan cares about the needs of policyholders and provides services and innovative products that exceed the expectations of their clients. Nan Shan Life Insurance is on its way on truly building a brand to conquer the Asia market.

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "Nan Shan's effort in building a comprehensive insurance coverage to serve all walks of life is truly commendable. The award is a testament for Nan Shan's effort in bringing the service to every individual with the belief of "trust", "care" and "integrity".

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine is the one of the world's best branding publication. The magazine provides the reader with up-to-date news, reviews, polls on brands across the globe. The magazine is headquartered in England. For more information, please visit http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com

About Nan Shan Life & General Insurance

Incorporated in July 1963, Nan Shan Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Nan Shan") has been running its business in Taiwan for half a century. Nan Shan is highly regarded for its professional management and financial soundness and is well recognized for its leadership role in quality agents, professional training and education, technology solutions, and customer services.

Holding fast to the belief in trust, caring and integrity, Nan Shan keeps customers' interests at heart and provides caring services and innovative products that far exceed customers' expectations.

