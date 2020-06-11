NanaWall Opening Glass Wall Systems to Offer Copper Handle Options in Response to COVID-19 Concerns

"We have been working to address our customers' rising concerns about viruses and germs, and wanted to find a material we could incorporate into our products that would help them feel safer," said Ebrahim Nana, founder and CEO of NanaWall. "After exploring all the available options, we concluded that the best material is copper. Unlike the new antimicrobial powder finishes with unknown long-term environmental effects, copper has more than five thousand years of history and tradition for its unsurpassed antiviral and antimicrobial properties."

Virologists at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana have conducted some of the first tests of how long the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can last on different surfaces, and their studies show that copper surfaces tend to kill the virus in about four hours while it can last for days on other surfaces.

"After more than 100 years, the copper bannisters in Grand Central Station are still effective at killing viruses and reducing germ transmission," said Matt Thomas, Director of Marketing for NanaWall. "Nothing else has been proven that effective in a high traffic commercial environment, and we can bring that level of performance into people's homes as well."

NanaWall anti-microbial copper handles will be available as an option on all NanaWall aluminum systems. Existing NanaWall customers will have an option to order new handles that will incorporate these finishes.

"Copper is the perfect material for the built environment of the future," said Nana. "Copper actively starts to kill viruses within minutes and leaves them undetectable within hours, and the antimicrobial effects do not go away over time. By incorporating copper into our opening glass wall systems, we are able to provide a solution for our clients without sacrificing any of the aesthetic qualities people expect and demand from NanaWall. We believe our customers will respond positively to copper's history, antiviral properties and beauty, and we hope that other players in the marketplace will follow our lead."

For more information please visit www.nanawall.com

About NanaWall Systems

For over 30 years, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America.

SOURCE Nanawall Systems, Inc

Related Links

www.nanawall.com

