Nancy Gin, MD, Quality and Clinical Leader of the Southern California Permanente Medical Group at Kaiser Permanente, Named to Modern Healthcare's 2022 "Top 25 Innovators" List

The recognition honors individuals who are leading transformative programs that improve care by achieving measurable results and contributing to the clinical and financial goals of the organization. Dr. Gin was recognized for her leadership in transforming perinatal care during the COVID-19 pandemic by instituting a comprehensive program that provided pregnant women with devices such as blood pressure cuffs for frequent monitoring to help reduce complications. Along with comprehensive instructions and guidance for video visits during prenatal appointments, patients received a variety of products, including cuffs, scales and fetal Doppler monitors. The remote monitoring program was featured as part of the Office of Vice President Kamala Harris' recent White House request to partner on "Call to Action for Maternal Health."

"This honor recognizes Permanente Medicine — a philosophy that guides our clinical practice and our commitment to delivering high-quality care that embraces the latest innovations in medicine," said Dr. Gin, who oversees a portfolio that includes coordination of the national clinical quality programs throughout Kaiser Permanente and who collaborates with other leaders to implement processes and programs that advance care for more than 12.5 million members. "It also pays tribute to our Permanente physicians and staff for continuously improving and maintaining the health of women and children by providing the best and safest place to have a baby."

As COVID-19 swept the nation, Kaiser Permanente rapidly pivoted and moved many prenatal and post-partum in-person interactions to virtual encounters to limit potential exposure, while hospital labor and delivery units operated under extraordinary circumstances. The resulting perinatal remote monitoring pathway highlights Kaiser Permanente's ability to innovate during major health care disruptions.

As part of the program, the organization developed a virtual visit that includes home monitoring for blood pressure, weight and Doppler monitoring for fetal heart tones. It also created an implementation guide for planning information and a starter set of perinatal remote monitoring program materials, such as templates for checklists and workflows, and program materials for member-facing clinical resources.

Dr. Gin's program was one of many initiatives honored by Modern Healthcare for exemplifying leadership and transforming how people receive care.

"This year's Top 25 Innovators not only have the courage to try new ideas and approaches, but they also have the vision to turn them into tangible improvements in patient outcomes and experiences, population health, efficiency and cost-effectiveness," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. "Their innovative leadership serves as a model to aspire to, and we congratulate them for their achievements."

The complete list of Modern Healthcare honorees and their profiles are available at Modernhealthcare.com/awards/top-25-innovators-2022.

To learn more about Permanente Medicine, visit https://permanente.org/.

About Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.5 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide world-class preventive and complex care centered in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the Permanente Medical Groups to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered, and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation, and performance improvements across the Permanente Medical Groups to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming health care delivery.

SOURCE The Permanente Federation